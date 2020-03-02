Who is ready to march? That’s right! It is time for the month of March, and do you know what that means? Lots of marching!
Well OK, maybe not depending on your hobbies. However, if you do like to march, the month of March has plenty of albums marching in to be played throughout your speakers. So, here’s what you can look forward to listening to this month.
March 6
March 6 will bring us the return of Ice-T’s controversial collective Body Count with their new LP “Carnivore,” so if you’re looking for something different to seek your teeth into, remember this is the band that released the track “Cop Killer” back in 1992. Along with Body Count will be the returns of great artists such as Anna Calvi, Mandy Moore and Phantogram. The return of Moby should bring some interesting new muses to the forefront, and the returns of U.S. Girls and Stephen Malkmus should be enough to excite music listeners come the first Friday of the month.
March 13
By the next Friday of March, superfans of the now defunct One Direction will get their turns to have some fun with the release of Niall Horan's new album “Heartbreak Weather.” In other news, he is handsome. Alongside him is the returns of heavy metal act Code Orange, indie group Grouplove and Peter Bjorn and John. Finally, if you’re looking for something that’ll be more than likely trippy, Flaming Lips will be putting out a collaboration with Deap Vally entitled “Deap Lips.”
March 20
March 20 shall be the day for you if you like singers with powerful voices as both American Idol alum Adam Lambert and American treasure Alicia Keys will both be putting out proper LPs. If you don’t like voices that much to begin with, legendary ambient producer Brian Eno will make his long awaited return to put out a project with Roger Eno. Other voices making their return include the ominous The Weeknd, the country star Kelsea Ballerini and folk star Gordon Lightfoot. And, if you can get past his provocative personality, former Smiths frontman Morrisey will also be putting out an album.
March 27
To end March off with a bang, a few big names will be returning to make a big impact. Of course, this means Vanessa Carlton, creator of greatest song candidate “A Thousand Miles,” will be releasing a new masterpiece. In all seriousness, those big names include songwriting aficionado Sufjan Stevens and ‘90s grunge frontrunners Pearl Jam. Joining them will be heartthrobs 5 Seconds of Summer, electronic outlets Little Dragon and Daniel Avery with Alessandro Cortini, songwriter Jessie Reyez and veterans The Orb.
