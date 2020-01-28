2020 is off to a rough start from a pop culture perspective, but from the musical side of things the year is just warming up. With releases from big names such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, Selena Gomez, Halsey and the late Mac Miller, amongst others, the first month of 2020 produced a strong start to the new decade. Here is where the 2020s are heading next in February.
February 7
The first release day of February will bring us the return of punk rockers turned megastars, Green Day, with their new project “Father of All Motherf---ers.” The day is also bolstered by returns from Lisa Loeb, Richard Marx, Envy and La Roux. Hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold and Sepultra will also release on this day, while Stone Temple Pilots come back with a softened edge as they release an acoustic album. For any movie goers out there, the “Birds of Prey” soundtrack will also come out on this day to streaming services.
February 14
Feb. 14 brings the highly anticipated fourth studio album from alternative outlet Tame Impala in the form of “The Slow Rush.” Beach Bunny will also release “Honeymoon”, their proper debut, while Tennis releases their fifth album with “Swimmer.” Rabid fans of Hollywood Undead will be pleased to know that the group is releasing “New Empire, Vol. 1,” and people who grew up in the 80s will be happy to learn that Huey Lewis & The News will be coming out with “Weather.”
February 21
Feb. 21 is headlined by the return of Grimes with “Miss Anthropocene,” her first album in five years. Other artists releasing new albums on February 21 include legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and solo star Ozzy Osbourne, King Krule, Liturgy and Guided By Voices. Also releasing albums on this day include hip hop veteran Royce Da 5’9”, COIN, Best Coast and beloved K-Pop group BTS.
February 28
Feb. 28 will see the release of albums from both indie heroes Real Estate, and upcoming indie darling Soccer Mommy. Caribou will also return with their first new album in six years with “Suddenly.” Five Finger Death Punch will make their return, while John Dolmayan will venture away from his band — System of a Down — to release a solo album. Finally, someone who has been releasing solo material for decades now, James Taylor, will also be making his grand return with “American Standard.”
