We have finally reached it: the last month of the year. It is officially the holiday season, and that means family, friends and weather too cold for streaking. It also means gifts, so here are some of the gifts that the musical Santa will be delivering to us this month.
Dec. 6
On the first Friday of the month, fans of Top 40 radio will have two big releases to look forward to from two former band members. Camila Cabello, formerly of girl group Fifth Harmony, will be releasing her second studio album “Romance,” the follow up to her 2018 self-titled debut. Liam Payne, the former One Direction heartthrob, will be releasing his long awaited debut LP, the appropriately titled “LP1.” Fans have been anticipating releases from these two ever since they were announced, and their wishes will finally come true on Dec. 6. Other releases include the debut album from Blueface, the final posthumous release from XXXTENTACION, a new album from The Who and much more.
Dec. 13
As expected, December has the least amount of Fridays with major releases. That being said, Dec. 13 is shaping up to be a monumental release date. First and foremost, the return of Harry Styles with his second LP, “Fine Line.” Styles seems to be heading in a different direction after his first self-titled album leaned heavily on ‘70s style rock, and should be the main talking point coming out of Dec. 13. Right behind him is the return of Blake Shelton, who hasn’t released a project since 2017’s “Texoma Shore.” Grime rapper Stormzy will also be making his return with “Heavy is the Head,” and Anderson .Paak’s backing band Free Nationals will be releasing their first album as a band in the form of “Free Nationals.”
TBA
Nothing else has really been announced for the rest of the year, but there have been hints at various projects that could potentially come out by the end of the year. The seemingly eternal wait for “Eternal Atake” from Lil Uzi Vert could come to an end now that he has been teasing a new single, and his frequent collaborator Playboi Carti has been hinting at “Whole Lotta Red” all year now. Kanye West, after dropping “JESUS IS KING” in October, has announced a follow up called “JESUS IS BORN” to come out on Christmas, but with his track record you can take it with a grain of salt right now. Travis Scott has been promoting “Jack Boys,” a compilation album with his labelmates at Cactus Jack Records, and Lil Wayne has been hinting at “Funeral” to come out anytime now. And if none of these get released, we’ve got plenty to look forward to for 2020.
