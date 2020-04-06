2020 has not had a kind start. Kobe Bryant is dead, COVID-19 has ravaged everyone’s lives and, most recently, Bill Withers passed away. While the year has been tumultuous, the one industry that has yet to slow down during these quarantine days has been the music industry. While the pandemic rages on throughout the next month, here’s what you can look forward to listening to in April.
April 3
Even though the third day of April has already passed, the day presented us with much to listen to. Acclaimed bassist Thundercat returned with his new solo album “It Is What It Is,” while up and coming house artist Yaeji released her first full mixtape with “WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던.” Experimental artist Yves Tumor released his first album since 2018 in “Heaven To A Tortured Mind” and Empress Of also released her first album since 2018 with “I’m Your Empress Of.” All of this along with a new Public Enemy album under the pseudonym Enemy Radio called “Loud Is Not Enough” released earlier in the week, as well as a new album from Purity Ring, titled “WOMB.”
April 10
The second Friday of April is a one-band show: The Strokes. With no other major releases to look forward to on this day, The Strokes new album is sure to be one that most people listen to that day in the world of alternative music. In hip-hop, Tory Lanez will also be returning to the limelight to release “New Toronto 3.”
April 17
“Danzig Sings Elvis,” anyone? That’ll be coming out on April 17, along with Shabazz Palaces making his return with “The Don of Diamond Dreams.” Rina Sawayama will make her highly anticipated debut in LP form, and dvsn will return with some soulful bangers. Ed O’Brien of Radiohead will be putting out his first studio album, and the oddly named The Black Dahlia Murder will also put out a proper body of work, as will RJD2.
April 24
On 4/20 of the only 4/20 month ever, famed producer Mike Dean will be putting out an all-instrumental project called “4/20.” As far as the last release day of April goes, Robby Krieger, former member of The Doors — yes, that one — will also be putting out a new solo album. Along with them includes a variety of different acts planning on releasing, including Indigo Girls, Rufus Wainwright, Lucinda Williams, AWOLNATION and the legendary Willie Nelson amongst plenty of others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.