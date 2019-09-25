'Joker'
Release Date: Oct. 4
Based on the DC comic book character of the same name, this movie follows Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, (Joaquin Phoenix) in the '80s where he is a failed stand up comedian who turns to a life a crime. What makes this movie highly recommendable isn’t just because it’s central on one of the most famous comic book villains of all time, but also how different it is from other comic book movies. It isn’t "good guys stop bad guys or other good guys." It’s about a guy who goes nuts and becomes a criminal. This could be the start of unique types of comic book movies and it's interesting to see where they go from here. If you love the Joker and want to see a different type of comic book movie then go see this movie.
‘The Addams Family’
Release Date: Oct. 11
This movie follows the titular Addams family as their lives begin to unravel after they move to New Jersey and face off against the 21st century and its greed. If you like animated movies and love the Addams family, whether it’s the original show or movies from the ‘90s, then this is an easy recommendation.
‘Gemini Man’
Release Date: Oct. 11
“Gemini Man” follows a shining government assassin named Henry Brogan (Will Smith) who is planning on exiting his career but ends up finding a younger clone of himself named Junior. One thing that’s really going for this movie is the CGI work done for Will Smith to make him younger, which looks very good. Top it off with this movie being directed by Ang Lee, who made Life of Pi, and one of the writers being David Benioff, who is the co-creator of Game of Thrones, and you have a fun, action-packed movie.
‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’
Release Date: Oct. 15
The seventh movie in the View Askewniverse and the sequel to the 2001 movie “Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back,” this movie follows Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) as they travel across the U.S. to prevent a remake of the film "Bluntman and Chronic," which is based on the comic book they created of the same name. If you're a big fan of Kevin Smith and the View Askew movies then you’ll probably enjoy this movie, because, from the looks of it, it’s got everything you’ve come to expect. Crude humor, tons of cameos and much more. So, if that's the stuff that piques your interest, then I highly recommend you go see this movie.
‘Zombieland Double Tap’
Release Date: Oct. 18
The sequel to the beloved 2009 zombie-action flick follows the main characters from the last movie as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the smartly makeshift family. From the trailer, there seems to be a lot of action and comedy. If you are a fan of the original or zombie movies in general, then this could be the movie for you.
