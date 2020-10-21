This article was originally published on BG Authors, a new branch of BG Falcon Media. For the original article, visit www.bgsuauthors.com/national-coming-out-day-youth-literature-with-bgsu-professor-amanda-mcguire-rzicznek
October is LGBTQ+ History Month. This is an important month where people amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ people and allies to create conversations on how to work toward a more inclusive and equal society for all people, no matter their gender or sexuality. One of the ways people can amplify voices is to advocate for more representation in media of LGBTQ+ characters and themes. When LGBTQ+ people see themselves represented in any form of media, it can be empowering to them to come out. It means people, kids especially, can look at a screen or read a book and think "that person is just like me," gaining confidence in who they are, no matter who they are.
That's why BGSU Professor Amanda McGuire Rzicznek has recommended a list of youth literature that feature LGBTQ+ characters and themes, each described with an age range for that book.
‘Julian is a Mermaid’ by Jessica Love (for ages 4-8)
“Julian is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love is a book about free expression. Starting with Julian and his Abuela — a.k.a. Grandmother — riding the subway, Julian sees three women dressed very vibrantly, almost as if they were mermaids. Inspired by their outfits, Julian creates his own mermaid costume. Love's story challenges the norms of gender expression and identity.
‘When Aidan Became a Brother’ by Kyle Lukoff and Kaylani Juanita (ages 4-7)
In Lukoff's and Juanita's story entitled “When Aidan Became a Brother,” Aidan realizes he is a boy and his parents help him change all the parts of his life that don't fit. Then, his parents announce they are having a new baby, and Aidan is concerned about making everything right for them. But what does that mean? And how will Aidan transition into being a brother? This book is filled with themes including transitions in a family, transgender children and loving yourself for who you are.
‘One True Way’ by Shannon Hitchcock (ages 9-12)
“One True Way” by Shannon Hitchcock is a story of two girls named Sam and Allie who realize their friendship is something more. Growing up in the ‘70s, when girls liking girls wasn't openly accepted, Hitchcock's book challenges the social norms of sexuality by looking at tolerance, acceptance and change.
‘Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me’ by Mariko Tamaki (ages 14+)
Mariko Tamaki's graphic novel “Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me” tells the story of Freddy Riley and Laura Dean and their on again, off again relationship. Freddy is conflicted, and she goes to a local mystic to get advice on what to do. Tamaki's graphic novel discusses themes of toxic and healthy relationships, lesbian love and decision-making that puts yourself first.
‘Gender Queer: A Memoir’ by Maia Kobabe (ages 14+)
In Maia Kobabe's (e/em/eir) autobiographical graphic novel, e discusses eir experience with discovering eir identity. With events in eir life such as having adolescent crushes, coming out to family, and facing trauma, Kobabe's graphic novel is a touching story that can be uplifting for anyone going through their journey of self-identity and discovery.
‘Bloom’ by Kevin Panetta and Savanna Ganucheau (for ages 14+)
“Bloom” is a graphic novel by writer Kevin Panetta and artist Savanna Ganucheau about a recent high school graduate named Ari, who wants to move to a big city with his band. However, Ari finds himself working at his family bakery, interviewing people to replace him. This is when he meets Hector, a person he starts falling in love with. Panetta and Ganucheau's graphic novel tackles themes such as falling in love, making choices and growing as a person with the help of others around us.
