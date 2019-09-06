The Losers Club returns to Derry, Maine, in Andy Muschietti’s take on the concluding chapter of Stephen King’s “IT,” which hits theaters Sept. 6.
The film takes place 27 years after its first installment, with the children all grown up and returning to uphold their oath: “If it’s not dead, you’ll all come back.”
Many horror novel fans will agree they are reluctant to be excited when a film version of their favorite book is announced, simply because they do not want their novels ruined in its film interpretation. Fear not novel fans, as this movie does the book justice.
The film is an adaptation of Part 2 of the original 1986 novel, but it still hits all the major plot points that form its notorious storyline. There are, however, some noticeable details removed from the movie and some confusing additions.
Standing alone from the novel, the film contains all the elements of a good horror movie. Intense performances from a well-selected cast mixed with the impressive CGI representations of all of Pennywise’s forms create a sense of fear throughout the entire film, which can only be relieved by Richie Tozer’s wisecrack jokes. The set design for the film is also very impressive, with some scenes feeling as though they came directly out of the original novel.
Looking forward to IT CHAPTER 2? You should be. I've seen it, and it's terrific. The trailer is coming Thursday, at noon. You'll float.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 7, 2019
Though the film does have a long running time, the pace of the movie was enjoyable. It did not feel like any of the plot was rushed or there were any unnecessary scene inclusions. It is also very important to remember that the novel itself is more than 1000 pages, filled with incredible detail, so it is no surprise the movie is so long.
“IT Chapter Two” has a run time of 169 minutes and is rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language and some crude sexual material.
