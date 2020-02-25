With streaming services, video games, social media, emailing and texting including jobs, staring at a screen is something almost all of us do throughout every day. According to scripps.org, adults spend an average of 11 hours a day looking at a screen. While there is no general consensus on how much screen time adults should be exposed to, staring at phones and computers for most of the day can have long-term negative side effects such as difficulty sleeping, computer vision syndrome and increased risk of depression. So, here’s some activities to do that’ll peel your eyes away from your screens.
Card games
A standard deck of playing cards runs for less than $5 on Amazon and can far outlast that minuscule price tag if you keep them in a usable condition. There’s an incredible amount of card games to play, from easy ones like War, to more complex and skill-based games like Bridge and Euchre, to classics like Texas Hold ‘Em. An index of hundreds of card games and their associated rules can be found here. Not only can cards be used for games, but the more magically adept can use them to amaze people with various card tricks.
Take a walk around campus and downtown
Walking by yourself while listening to some tunes and taking in the scenery can be a relaxing way to stay active and get to know your surroundings. Also, prancing around campus and town with a group of friends can be a great way to find fun activities out of the blue. On campus, there’s plenty of unique architecture, like the Wolfe Center, and buildings full of interesting things to check out, like art pieces at the Fine Arts Center or archives on American popular culture at the Browne Popular Culture Library on the fourth floor of the Jerome Library.
The Stones Throw Tavern & Grill
Located at 176 E. Wooster St., The Stones Throw has weekly events to test your knowledge and get you groovin’. Their weekly schedule can be found here. With free pool games every Monday, live music on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and trivia on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, there’s something to do almost every night of the week. For people of age, they also have deals on various alcoholic drinks to get the synapses firing for trivia and other activities.
Falcons After Dark
Happening every Friday night in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union from 7-11, Falcons After Dark is full of free music, food and all the games and fun needed to enjoy the night. They have crafts, movie nights, themed events such as the Wizarding World of BG on March 6 and other ways to meet new people and enjoy yourself while doing it. Some of their upcoming events can be found here.
