Having music at your fingertips with apps such as Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube is amazing, but there’s something about seeing your favorite artists live and in-person that a pair of earbuds can’t do justice.
In a small town like Bowling Green, you’d think varied live music would be hard to come across, but in and around Wood County, everyone can find something that pleases their ears.
Here’s some upcoming concerts and live performances to check out this fall:
Classic Rock Fest 2019
This classic rock extravaganza will be at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green on Sept. 21, starting at 11 a.m. General Admission is $39.50.
The lineup features artists such as Pat Travers Band, Edgar Winter and Molly Hatchet. Blackfoot, a popular hard rock band featuring producer Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd fame, and Rick Derringer, who performed the hit song “Hang On Sloopy” with the McCoys, will have their own sets as well.
If you have a yearning for the classic rock of past decades, this concert is not one to miss out on.
Black Swamp Arts Festival
The annual Black Swamp Arts Festival runs Sept. 6-8, featuring bands of all kinds of styles and sounds.
The BSAF has always had more of a local flair with its music but still attracts artists from further out. Some local bands to check out are Justin Payne & Co., who have two performances on Sept. 6, as well as the Grande Royale Ükelelists of the Black Swamp, performing on Sept. 8. Shamarr Allen, a jazz artist from New Orleans, will be performing on Sept. 6. The Diana Chittester Band, from Cleveland, will be performing on Sept. 7.
The BSAF has more than just music, with art, food and activities to accompany the fine tunes that will take over downtown Bowling Green.
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator is a huge figure in today’s hip-hop, and his release of “IGOR” back in May brought him even more critical acclaim, with the album being widely considered one of the best of the year.
He will be performing at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. General Admission tickets cost around $74-$200.
These prices are definitely a strain for college students, but if you can find them cheaper and are willing to make the hour-long drive, Tyler, The Creator’s wild and engaging live performances will give you a memory you will never forget.
Downtown Bowling Green venues
Bowling Green has a thriving local music scene, with artists such as Tree No Leaves and Teamonade, as well as the aforementioned Justin Payne & Co. and GRÜBS. These bands and others regularly perform at local hotspots like Howard’s Club H, The Stones Throw Tavern & Grill and Doc’s Big City Saloon.
The more intimate feel of a local band at a pub is vastly different from the ear-deafening booms heard at larger concert venues and often has more experimentation and improvisation from the low-risk setting.
Supporting local bands is a great way to get involved in the local music community and may introduce you to some new favorites of yours.
Live music albums and singles can be found on various music streaming services, but there’s something intangible about listening to your favorite artists, or artists you’ve never heard of, in-person that makes each experience memorable.
