Much like other notable events in the entertainment industry this year, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were forced to be put on hold. Originally scheduled for April 29, the show will take place in Los Angeles on Oct. 14 and feature Kelly Clarkson as the host. On Sept. 22, the full list of nominations was revealed. While many things about this year’s show may be different, the reason for the festivities remains the same.
Each year, the BMAs celebrate the year’s top musical achievements from the Billboard Charts, and this year will be no different. Post Malone tops the list with 16 nominations, including Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Artist. These nods don’t come as much of a surprise considering back in April his hit “Circles” broke the record for most weeks in the Top 10 on the Hot 100 with 34 weeks. This broke the previous record of 33 weeks, obtained by his own Swae Lee collaboration “Sunflower.”
Other artists appearing most on the list include Lil Nas X, whose viral hit “Old Town Road” dominated the internet and airwaves alike in 2019. Billie Eilish and Khalid each earned 12 nominations, both of which include Top Artist. Kanye West, Lizzo and Taylor Swift also found themselves on this year’s nomination’s list.
This year’s celebrations are sure to be different than prior years. Over the past few months, the world has seen the return of various award shows, including the MTV Video Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Both shows were able to adapt to the current environment by having appearances at various locations and limiting crowds. This seems to be the way things will work for a while.
While it’s unclear exactly what changes will be made, it is known that the show will take place at The Dolby Theatre. Most years, the show’s location can be found in Las Vegas. It can be expected that the show will feature little to no audience. Much like the other award shows that have proceeded during the pandemic, any performances and presenters may take place at different locations, or they could opt to keep them all in one place.
Whatever the case, music fans can expect to enjoy a night full of celebration for their favorite artists and music when the show airs next month.
