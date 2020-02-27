BG Reel/UFO’s 48 Hour Film Festival handed the first award to an all-female production, All Eve No Adam, winning the best film of the night.
The filming for the event ran from Friday to Sunday and the screening was held on Wednesday in the BGSU Film Theater. For each festival, groups are given a genre, prop, line and challenge that they must incorporate into their short film, with 48 hours over the weekend to complete it.
Michael Miller, a junior on the team Tom Clancy’s Wet Milk, said, “The most difficult part of making a short film is the writing process and coming up with a good story in the time allotted.”
Three judges rated the films according to how well they incorporated the subjects given to them and picked the winner, All Eve No Adam’s film about an audition for Sesame Street.
After the viewings, the audience also picked their favorites, with the audience winner being the group Blue Thunder. Blue Thunder was given the comedy genre and made their film on how to scam rich people into buying cheap paintings at an expensive price.
Over 10 teams participated, but only nine were able to finish their films on time.
The Film Theater was near capacity with participants and fans alike watching the hard work and dedication put into the finished products.
Many friends of team members came to support and watch their favorite teams participate.
Michael McBride, a friend of one of the participants, said, “I most enjoy how the groups are quick on ideas, and how they can do it with little to work with.”
Anna Dominguez, a member of All Eve No Adam and president of UFO was ecstatic for her film to win first place, despite having other commitments outside of the festival.
Dominguez said she has also been working on another short film and was worried it would interfere with her participation.
The next 48 Hour Film Festival will begin late March, with the filming weekend running from March 27 to 29 and the screening on April 1 at 9 p.m. in the Theater, which is open to the public. The annual Film and Media Festival will be taking place from May 1-3. More information can be found on BGReel/UFO’s Facebook, Twitter and website.
