Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL RETURN... .LOW PRESSURE OVER TEXAS WILL MOVE QUICKLY NORTHEAST THROUGH SOUTHERN OHIO AND CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THE STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING MIXED PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA AND WILL CAUSE DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PRECIPITATION WILL LIKELY START AS SNOW LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. THE PRECIPITATION COULD REACH MODERATE INTENSITY AT TIMES IN THE EVENING. A PERIOD OF MIXED PRECIPITATION WITH FREEZING RAIN IS THEN LIKELY LATER IN THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. A CHANGE TO ALL RAIN IS POSSIBLE SOUTH OF I- 76 AND EAST OF I-71. ICING ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE FOCUSED FROM MANSFIELD TO AKRON AND POINTS SOUTH WHEREAS THE HIGHER SNOWFALL WILL BE NORTH OF THERE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&