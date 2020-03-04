After the generally dead month of January for movies, February is where it gradually starts to pick back up. Despite generally weak box office performances for most new releases this month, there were a couple of diamonds in the rough that more than impressed in their grosses and reviews.
‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’
Theatrical Release Date: Feb. 5
Harley Quinn has been generally considered one of the higher points in the DCEU thus far. However, the film’s domestic opening tells a different story. According to Box Office Mojo, it took home a $33 million and $81 million total on its opening weekend. Whether it was due to audiences not being interested in a female-led film, distrust in the DCEU, its R rating or its long title — which was shortened for some theaters — its unexpected weak opening was at odds with reviews. It scored 78% with both audience and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, its financial strains are looking optimistic after almost a month in theaters, as it’s nearing $200 million thanks to a steady domestic and international draw, which would more than double its budget of $84.5 million.
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’
Theatrical Release Date: Feb. 12
“Sonic the Hedgehog” had the best domestic opening for a video game movie in history. If that doesn’t say enough about the runaway success of this video game adaptation, it has more than tripled its budget of $85 million with more than $265 million worldwide. Also, the film has an incredible 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That, coupled with the sequel bait in the end credits and the success of “Detective Pikachu,” is starting to make video game movies look more optimistic.
‘Fantasy Island’
Theatrical Release Date: Feb. 12
“Fantasy Island,” a horror adaptation of the ‘70s TV show, has been anything but fantastical so far. It made back its budget almost twofold opening weekend domestically, but its reviews from critics and audiences cement it as a flop for February. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a death knell of a critic score, standing at 9%, but landed at just under 50% with audiences, with a weak 48%. This comes two years after director Jeff Wadlow’s previous horror flick “Truth or Dare,” which did not do much better financially, and was savaged by both audiences and critics.
‘Downhill’
Theatrical Release Date: Feb. 14
Released only two days after “Fantasy Island” and the powerhouse of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the “Force Majeure” remake was smothered in its own avalanche, despite showing promise from a cast including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, as well as Oscar winners Jim Rash and Nat Faxon behind the camera. Its domestic debut was $4.6 million and reached $8.1 billion worldwide by the end of February, with $25,000 of that being attributed to its releases in Iceland and Lithuania. It wasn’t rated favorably either, with 39% critic score and a 13% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
‘The Call of the Wild’
Theatrical Release Date: Feb. 21
Coming under heavy criticism for its use of CGI giving Buck, the dog the film is about, and other animals an uncanny valley look. Criticism aside, the CGI inflated the film’s budget to well over $100 million. According to Variety, sources estimate the film needs to break $250 million to make its money back, which is unlikely given its current worldwide gross of $80 million. Despite its financial woes, it has been reviewed well, with a 62% critic score and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
‘The Invisible Man’
Theatrical Release Date: Feb. 28
Released by Blumhouse Productions, the same company behind “Fantasy Island,” had a much bigger success on their hands at the end of February, with “The Invisible Man” quadrupling its budget of $7 million on its domestic opening and receiving stellar reviews across the board. It’s certified fresh by a longshot on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 91% critic score and 88% audience score. It has succeeded internationally as well, taking home $20 million from the seven countries it released in.
