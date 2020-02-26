Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES FOR NORTHWEST OHIO THIS EVENING. A MULTI-DAY PERIOD OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW EXPECTED FOR NORTHEAST OHIO AND NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA... .DEEPENING LOW PRESSURE FROM THE OHIO VALLEY WILL MOVE TO LAKE ONTARIO BY THURSDAY MORNING. A GENERAL SNOW WITH THIS STORM SYSTEM WILL PRODUCE A SWATH OF SNOW ACROSS NORTHWEST OHIO THROUGH THIS EVENING. COLDER AIR ARRIVES WITH A WIND SHIFT TO THE WEST- NORTHWEST TONIGHT WITH LAKE EFFECT SNOW BECOMING THE MAIN CONCERN FOR NORTHEAST OHIO INTO NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA TONIGHT INTO THE WEEKEND. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES THIS EVENING. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...LUCAS, OTTAWA, WOOD, ERIE, SANDUSKY, SENECA, WYANDOT AND HANCOCK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&