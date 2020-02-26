College students might find themselves running short on “me time,” but reading self-care books can help you discover healthier habits while taking time to focus on yourself.
In a BG Authors blog post, Carolyn Tompsett, an associate professor of psychology at BGSU and a licensed therapist, touches on how important it is to read. It’s important to look for books that are recommended by other psychologists, Tompsett said.
Here are five books based on Tompsett’s guidelines.
‘The Feeling Good Handbook’
Tompsett recommends this book for those who may be struggling with depression. Written by Dr. David D. Burns, this book is a “self-help guide to cognitive behavior therapy,” Tompsett said. The book offers step-by-step exercises to help with everyday problems such as phobias and panic attacks. It also includes five secrets of intimate communication for anyone who may need help with communication skills.
‘Mindset: The New Psychology of Success’
This book is all about fulfilling yourself to the highest potential. Carol S. Dweck, who has a doctorate in psychology, covers topics that will help throughout different stages of life, such as parenthood, work, and school and relationships. This book also looks at failure in a positive way, which helps with better development of character. This book helps you look at the glass as half-full instead of half-empty.
‘Willpower: Rediscovering the Greatest Human Strength’
Roy F. Baumeister, who has a doctorate in psychology, and journalist John Tierney co-authored this book to teach patience and impulse control. This New York Times Best Seller creates a better understanding of what it means to be “you” while also living a more stress-free life. We all know the title “college student” comes with stress from mounting assignments, reading and extracurricular activities. This book helps channel stress into more positive outlets and controls it.
‘Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams’
Another New York Times Best Seller, this book all about catching those Zs. Matthew Walker, a professor of neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley, explains the health benefits that come with improved sleep, including better memory recall and concentration. Walker also teaches readers how to have more energy in their daily life. College students might not get enough sleep due to upcoming exams or papers, which is a normal occurrence. This book can help combat unhealthy sleeping habits, improving your memory and reaching the recommended amount of sleep per night.
‘Ultimate College Student Health Handbook: Your Guide for Everything from Hangovers to Homesickness’
Wanting to get a new self-care book? This book by Dr. Jill Grimes is set to come out on May 5 and the title says it all. This book is for any college student facing anxiety or illness while being away from home. This will be a life saver for any college students often asking themselves whether they should get medical attention or how to plan for the worst-case scenarios.
All of these books can be purchased on Amazon. There are also options for audiobooks, used books, paperbacks or hardbacks for many of these titles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.