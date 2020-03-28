Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ACROSS NORTHERN OHIO AND NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA... .MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH TONIGHT AS A SLOW MOVING WARM FRONT LIFTS NORTH ACROSS THE AREA. THIS WARM FRONT WILL PROVIDE A FOCUS FOR HEAVY RAINFALL WHICH MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES AND PROVIDE A FOCUS FOR STORMS TO TRAIN OVER THE SAME AREAS. PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA RECEIVED AN INCH OF MORE OF RAINFALL OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS. MUCH OF THIS AREA CAN EXPECT ANOTHER INCH TO INCH AND A HALF OF RAIN THROUGH MIDDAY SUNDAY WHICH COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF OHIO AND NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN OHIO, ASHTABULA INLAND, ASHTABULA LAKESHORE, CUYAHOGA, ERIE, GEAUGA, HURON, LAKE, LORAIN, LUCAS, MEDINA, OTTAWA, PORTAGE, SANDUSKY, SENECA, SUMMIT, TRUMBULL, AND WOOD. IN NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA, CRAWFORD, NORTHERN ERIE, AND SOUTHERN ERIE. * THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. PORTIONS OF THE AREA RECEIVED OVER AN INCH OF RAIN IN THE LAST 24 HOURS AND MAY RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 1.5 INCHES THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. TRAINING OF STORMS IS ALSO POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING COULD LEAD TO RAPIDLY RISING AND SWIFT MOVING WATER IN CREEKS AND LOW LYING AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS ISSUED WHEN THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR THE FORECAST AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED OR IF FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&