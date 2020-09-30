MINOR SPOILERS FOR THE PLOT OF “ENOLA HOLMES” AHEAD
Time has been very good to Sherlock Holmes, and what various portrayals of the character have proven more than anything is that the famous resident of 221B Baker St. can be fashioned into whatever the changes in social climate needs him to be.
Whether it’s as an action hero in Guy Ritchie’s "Sherlock Holmes," a recovering drug addict in CBS’s "Elementary" or an antisocial man who may or may not possess a mild form of Asperger’s syndrome in BBC’s "Sherlock," the character has never lost any of his charm as he uses his wits to solve one daring mystery after another.
While no one can deny that Holmes’ longevity as a leading man has created an indelible impact on popular culture and the idea of fandom, the question has never been asked as to whether or not he needs to be a leading man at all. Not until now.
Enter "Enola Holmes," a relatively simple, but still very entertaining twist on Sherlockian lore that brings the detective’s spirited younger sister — played by "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown — into the limelight. Enola, which she immediately tells the viewer is “alone” spelled backwards, guides us through her rural upbringing under the care of her warm-hearted mother, as played by Helena Bonham Carter.
With only her mother to guide her as her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, seek their fortunes in London, Enola is taught jiu-jitsu, chess and all manner of word games, blossoming into a strong-willed young woman who defies social norms while still possessing the Holmes family’s signature intelligence and observant eye. When her mother disappears on the morning of her sixteenth birthday, she harnesses her strength and powerful brain to elude the watchful eye of her brothers, and journeys into the city on a mystery of her own.
Though her breakthrough role, as the mysterious Eleven in “Stranger Things,” is undoubtedly the one she will be best remembered for in the years to come, the change in scenery from Hawkins, Indiana to Victorian London does not stop Millie Bobby Brown from having a complete blast in the title role.
As Enola searches for her missing mother in the city of all cities while helping a young Viscount uncover the identity of those conspiring to assassinate him, Brown at once maintains the understated maturity she continues to bring to her "Stranger Things" role and injects it with a playful energy, complete with humorous fourth-wall breaks and comical tit-for-tat exchanges with almost everyone she meets.
She more than holds her own against heavyweights like Henry Cavill, whose lighthearted take on Sherlock serves as a welcome departure from his overtly serious turn as Superman, and Sam Claflin, who is right at home as the snarky, irritable Mycroft and wants nothing more than for Enola to be kept in her place and act like a proper woman.
But Mycroft’s misguided beliefs have no place in the changing world the Holmes family find themselves in.
With Enola’s adventures coinciding with the emergence of women’s suffrage in London, the film is imbued with an admirable sense of social consciousness; by the film’s conclusion, Enola ultimately proves to her brothers, the viewer and herself that she is just as capable as any man who is already provided the freedom to have his voice heard and declare his path in life.
"Enola Holmes"is based on a series of young adult novels by Nancy Springer. As such, it does suffer from some of the pitfalls that seem to befall many YA adaptations these days.
For one thing, as the first in an expected film franchise, that’s precisely what it feels like. It should be viewed as the standalone film that it currently is, but it inexplicably can’t be. It spends too much of its already bloated runtime trying to set up story beats and plot points that are likely to follow in future films, and while it will be rewarding if more features are made, the film does not know when or how to contain itself enough to be its own story.
What’s more is that the story itself is a thinly-plotted, fairly predictable affair. It certainly has the visual grandeur of a Sir Arthur Conan Doyle mystery as 19th century England is lovingly recreated through the film’s lavish production and costume design, as well as Giles Nuttgen’s cinematography, but what it doesn’t have as consistently are enough narrative complexities to keep these visual elements from feeling overbearing.
Enola’s keen use of deductive reasoning while cracking her first case and aiding the young Viscount from those threatening his life is a joy to behold, but it doesn’t make the outcome any more unexpected.
Even as the film goes through its various twists and turns — it is a mystery, after all — it doesn’t feel invested enough in the central mystery to give the climax that great of an impact, even when the outcome has major ramifications for the entirety of England.
This is not to say that the movie is style over substance, or even a dumbed-down version of the kind of mystery that Sherlock would normally find himself entangled in.
Rather, it’s just a simpler one, and sometimes, simplicity is alright, especially in a family feature. Even when the plot feels overstuffed, the film still hones in on its empowering message very well.
Hopefully, with future installments, Enola’s character arc will find breathing room to include more compelling cases and greater thematic heft, as it's likely that her target audience is bound to mature alongside her.
For right now, though, the joyful breath of fresh air we’ve been given, underscored by Millie Bobby Brown’s effortlessly compelling screen presence, is just enough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.