Punch Drunk Tagalongs performing at DIY Prom - Video by Morgan Ward
The atmosphere was electric. The smell of smoke filled the air, while cigarettes filled the lungs of spectators outside of the venue. The more you walked into the event, the more you became enamored with the culture surrounding you. Everybody was dressed to the nines on this evening. This was Saturday night, this was Howard’s Club H and this was DIY Prom.
DIY Prom, sponsored by The Summit Shack, was put together by Conor Kinkade; the drummer for the band American Spirits, who also closed the show on this night.
“I flew in from Florida to come help,” volunteer Taylor Banks said. “I helped decorate last night and this morning and I’m kind of at the tables and doing whatever needs to be done to make sure the show runs smoothly … we’re kind of like a unit.”
The event featured an eclectic mix of different characters, from different bandmates to different fans. The fashion ranged from the extravagance of ballgowns and tuxedos to the classic punk looks of yore with spikes on everything.
Spectator Terrah Bruhner talked about her experience mid-way through the show. “Today’s been really fun. It’s been super cool and all the bands have been really great. It’s been really cool to see a lot of these touring bands that i’ve never seen before as well as seeing some local acts that I’d never seen before. It’s been a great atmosphere … yeah, really cool,” she said.
As for those who might have missed the event, there may be no need to worry. According to attendee Denise Mojica, there may be more to come in the near future. “Fauxchella should be happening next Spring and I think in January there should be a Snowchella. There’s going to be a lot of cool stuff coming up.”
For more information regarding upcoming music styled events in BG, follow The Summit Shack on Twitter.
