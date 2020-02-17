“We felt that everyone on the stage looked the same. Straight, white heterosexual guys and that was just not tolerable anymore; there needed to be a change,” Taylor Banks, co-founder of Diversify DIY, said.
Along with Adesina Odiduro, Banks started Diversify DIY in September 2019. Banks was already a regular at events in the local DIY scene and saw the lack of representation from people of all walks of life. Through the connections and relationships she had formed at the shows, Odiduro and her were able to create Diversify and establish a mission statement to guide their cause.
According to their Twitter, “Our mission is to create a platform for marginalized individuals to have [a] voice in the DIY music scene everywhere.”
Initially, they began by spotlighting local artists in and around Bowling Green “who might not get the same amount of streaming and might not get the same amount of attention they deserve,” Banks said. As they continued to build their organization and reputation in the local area, they were able to sponsor Blood Fest in Chicago.
Although the organization is relatively new, this first sponsorship was a major milestone that set the pace for what they were capable of as they knew their reach could extend beyond the city limits.
They’ve built a platform for marginalized artists, tabled for events and recently sponsored Snowchella - an event consisting of 25 artists performing at Howard’s Club H on Jan. 25.
Reaching 800 followers on Twitter in January was also another major milestone for them, as they were able to expand their reach even further through social media.
One of the most effective ways they’re able to spread their message is through their collaboration with various organizations and solidifying productive working relationships for the future. By partnering with organizations like Panda Palace in Chicago and Summit Shack in Bowling Green, they can advocate for and increase the diversity at these venues.
“Before Diversify started, I was going to DIY shows in BG at the Summit Shack, so I made relationships through the people there and that helped me get the opportunity to sponsor events like Snowchella. I think my relationships and collaborating came from me already being friends with these people and already having had a good connection and relationship with them. I think just being genuine with others and what you want to do kind of helps,” she said.
Currently, Banks lives in Florida and has tabled for DIY events there. She moved there because she found it to be “way more convenient to live where you’re getting opportunities,” but plans on moving back to Bowling Green soon because the opportunities she currently wants to take advantage of are in the Midwest.
“But I still have my connections in Florida, and I feel that as Diversify grows, there could be expansion in other places,” she said.
As for the future of Diversify, Banks hopes to expand the organization on various fronts and assist underrepresented artists and styles of music in reaching a wider audience.
“In the future, I want to do bigger things, like help to fundraise for bands or artists who can’t necessarily afford to tour around the U.S.,” she said. “Eventually I want merch to be out there. I would love to be able to create T-shirts, stickers for Diversify and be able to tour with bands to coincide with the mission of Diversify and be able to table with them. As time goes on I’m sure Diversify will continue to grow and spark more ideas.”
Diversify DIY can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
