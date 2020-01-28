The 62nd annual Grammys Awards were held on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and, for the second year in a row, was hosted by Alicia Keys.
Lizzo opened the show with a performance of “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.”
The show started off on a somber note with Keys addressing the passing of former Lakers player Kobe Bryant earlier that day. The speech was followed by Boyz II Men joining her onstage to perform “It's So Hard to Say Goodbye” in honor of Bryant.
Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night. She was nominated for six awards and took home five, including the big four: best new artist, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. She also won best pop vocal album for “when we all fall asleep, where do we go?”
Eilish is the youngest solo artist to win album of the year at the age of 18. Taylor Swift previously held the record when she won for her album “Fearless,” at 20 years old. She was also only the second artist to win all four categories in the same year and the first woman to do so.
Finneas, her co-writer, producer and brother also took home two awards. He won for producer of the year and best engineered album, both non-classical, for Eilish’s album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”
Eilish also performed “when the party’s over” with Finneas.
Demi Lovato gave her first major live performance since she was hospitalized in 2018 for a drug overdose. She performed her new emotional ballad “Anyone,” which was written four days before her overdose.
Usher, Sheila E. and FKA twigs performed a tribute to Prince. YG, Meek Mill, John Legend, DJ Khaled and Roddy Ricch performed a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in April of last year. The end of the performance also paid tribute to Bryant, with both his and Hussle’s photos being displayed on stage.
Aerosmith received the MusiCares Person of the Year award. The band performed their hit “Livin’ on the Edge” and was joined by Run-DMC to perform their song “Walk this Way.” Toward the end of the performance they held up Bryant’s jersey in his honor.
Lizzo took home the award for best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts.” Tyler, the Creator won Best Rap Album for “IGOR.” He also performed “EARFQUAKE” and “NEW MAGIC WAND” and was joined by Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson.
Best pop/duo group performance went to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Lil Nas performed the song with BTS, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo. Nas then joined the breakout star for a performance of “Rodeo.”
Camila Cabello gave a sweet and emotional performance of “First Man” off of her most recent album “Romance.” The song pays honor to her father, who was front row during her performance. At the end, Cabello walked directly in front of her father and sang to him.
Ariana Grande performed “imagine,” “7 rings” and “thank u, next” off of her album “thank u, next.” The Jonas Brothers performed their new songs, “Five More Minutes” and “What a Man Gotta Do?”
Several categories were announced before the show on Sunday. Among those were the rock categories. “Social Cues” by Cage the Elephant won best rock album and “This Land” by Gary Clark Jr. won best rock song. best alternative album went to “Father of the Bride” by Vampire Weekend.
The very last performance of the night was a tribute to longtime Grammys producer Kenneth Ehrlich, since this year was his last show. Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, Misty Copeland and John Legend all joined together to perform “I Sing the Body Electric” from “Fame.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.