There are at least 1,587 notable movies that came out in this past decade and it’s crazy to believe there are thousands of shots, lines of dialogue and endings we’ve witnessed in 10 years. Anyone can agree it’s hard to narrow down a list of great movies, as they all affect us in different ways. So, here’s a list of films in the 2010s that left their mark unlike any others.
‘Dunkirk’
Christopher Nolan blew everyone away with this stellar historical drama. The most impressive aspect of this movie is how it differed from others, with very little dialogue and impactful sound design. “Dunkirk” follows three different stories: on the beach with the infantry, the evacuation on the water and in the air with fighter pilots. Each story unites in showing how people react during war. We see individuals who run, fight and participate in ways that help them win one battle in a terrible war. Characters speak with their actions and the sound design serves to further compliment it. The reality of war heightens everyone’s senses, which is a route Nolan took in overextending the length and volume intensity of one sound effect. As the sound and cinematography are expertly crafted parts of this film, it is a must-see on this list.
‘Black Swan’
“Black Swan,” directed by Darren Aronofsky, explores the dark side of fairytales. Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is completely redone in a darker tone, showing the obsession with becoming the star in this classic ballet. As the movie focuses on the intensity of competitive dance, while unleashing the dark side within each human, it further proves art through expression in movement, actions, words and imagery. As this film gained some popularity for its creative storytelling, it’s empowering to show the level of obsession with being perfect when it doesn’t exist.
‘Get Out’
Jordan Peele has made two thrillers this decade that have explored territories other major movies stay away from. His first, “Get Out,” really heightened Peele’s publicity as a director. The film centers around an interracial couple. As various stereotypes and racism are applied, it opens the viewer’s understanding to ongoing issues in our society. It also has a surrealistic element of horror explored through mind control and racism.
‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’
Wes Anderson took a quirky, unique idea and turned it into a movie. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” has distinct features from storytelling, performance, cinematography and even music that makes it stand out as a film. The story centers around the concierge of a popular resort who always dedicates his time to please his guests. As the movie centers around this character, oddities such as a mysterious murderer on the loose, his friend — the lobby boy who remains mostly unbothered by any weird incidents in the hotel — and the intriguing element of wide shots make the story evolve mostly around the hotel. Wes Anderson loves utilizing a whole picture in his image, but in this form of storytelling, the hotel has a greater range of dynamics that are explored in the storytelling structure. Also, this movie is noted for its unique music that further creates the atmosphere and stylization of the hotel and furthermore, the story itself.
‘12 Years a Slave’
Steve McQueen, director of “12 Years a Slave,” adapted his story from a memoir written by Solomon Northup. Any movie depicting the historical pasts of our country can be educational, yet this one shows Northup as a free man in New York who was kidnapped and later sold into slavery. This film showcases the actuality of slave owners, slave treatment and punishments and does a compelling job of making an audience respect their freedom. As the dignity of Northup and other slaves is almost washed away, it’s saddening to see the concept of freedom trampled as Northup’s freedom is never his own.
There are thousands of movies and films that have yet to be released in this upcoming decade. New ideas will emerge with new artists, directors and writers who should get the credit they deserve. Different eras of filmmaking will commence in this decade and hopefully, focus on different perspectives. These upcoming movies may explore new opportunities with technology we’ve never explored. Overall, the new year of filmmaking may change the way we create movies now.
