With the rise of the streaming age and social media, a lot of young artists have taken it on themselves to make music and release it without help from a major record label.
Darius McCray, who goes by the stage name Barz da Lyricist, describes himself as an “introspective lyricist that intertwines sound and longevity.” He’s from Newport News, Virginia but now resides in Tacoma, Washington. Besides being a rising artist, he’s had the opportunity to perform for former President Barack Obama and work with D.C. rapper, Rico Nasty.
Q: What made you start making music?
Darius McCray: I always had a love for music, as I was in audition choirs and musicals but seeing other people from my city actually end up being successful in music really pushed me to want to do the same.
Q: Who are your biggest influences?
DM: My biggest influences would easily be J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu and J Dilla.
Q: Are you signed to any labels?
DM: I’m currently an independent artist distributed under Universal Music Group's Spinnup.
Q: What has been your biggest opportunity so far?
DM: I’d say my biggest opportunity so far was singing for President Obama in the White House; that was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’ll never forget. As far as my solo career I’d say meeting with Dreamville's A&R Matt in the studio and having him actually get to listen to my record "Sailing." That was a really nice experience.
Q: How did your song “Coolin” with Rico Nasty come about?
DM: A producer I know from North Carolina A&T State University (MilTrill) sent me a beat pack to choose from via email in general for future records. I was listening through then found this one particular sound that I LOVED. I wrote to the production then I stopped and realized Rico would sound perfect on the beat. I recorded my half then hit her and she killed the record. I told the producer that she hopped on it and we made an anthem, then later I met her at her Nasty Tour in Seattle. It was all a dope moment, she's really chill.
Q: What would be your biggest piece of advice to other upcoming artists?
DM: Advice I’d give is to simply create for yourself. Don't worry about what's happening to the left and right of you or what sound everyone is accepting at the moment because trends always come and go. Vision lasts forever.
Barz da Lyricist’s album “Fusion” and EP “RU.BY” can be found on Spotify and iTunes. He can also be found on Twitter and Instagram @_barzdalyricist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.