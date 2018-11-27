Anderson .Paak released his highly anticipated “Oxnard” LP Friday to follow 2016’s “Malibu.” The near hour-long album has a sense of familiarity due to the style but brings enough personality to flesh out its ideas and concepts. What separates .Paak from his peers goes beyond any one-note formula; his attention to detail and sonic pleasantry makes him a treasure of our current music age.
.Paak is a master of soul and funk. His songs often incorporate these genres to a perfect degree. Though mastery extends beyond simple adaptation, it can be easy to do but difficult to make sound well or, at the very least, fresh. .Paak knows this, however, and chooses to make his songs feel like new takes on past sounds.
His recent single off “Oxnard,” “Tints,” with Kendrick Lamar is a perfect showcase. The song displays synth funk at its finest with an embedded groove that takes over the listener, and both .Paak and Lamar fit the track like a glove.
Listeners always feel a sense of rhythm while .Paak is performing. Even songs with little significance can seem like big deals simply from .Paak’s arrangement of sounds. Whether relayering on his own vocals or the mix of the song, something is always present to give the arrangement a strong impact.
When a track does rely mostly on the vocals, it is sure to be passionate and dynamic with a certain raspy tone. Filled to the brim with emotion, it’s impressive witnessing just how much charisma his voice can carry. At the very least, .Paak is far from sloppy and anything but boring.
Even outside of his own music, .Paak can be a standout feature wherever his voice is heard. 2015’s “Compton” by Dr. Dre featured the artist six times, each time a distinct performance playing a key aspect of the respective song. .Paak’s presence is always felt by listeners, also being a standout on albums by ScHoolboy Q with “Blank Face LP” and Mac Miller with the “The Divine Feminine.”
But at the end of the day, it all comes down to .Paak’s versatility. Though only a few albums in, any pick from his discography is a wide display of sounds that fit cohesively.
A record such as “Malibu” wastes no moments, having songs like “The Season / Carry Me” that switch between soulful singing and straight rapping, all while being a guided insight to his childhood.
With this comes the ability for his music to fit most occasions. Whether it be exercising at the gym or taking a long drive, .Paak possesses the talent to blend with the environment of the listener. Despite being known for touching on less-serious topics, it’s still in his wheelhouse to be able to make a song like “6 Summers” that touches on political commentary from President Trump’s sex scandals to gun violence.
“Every day, there’s a new situation that’s going on. So I had to write about it. Some artists are not affected, socially, with what’s going on around them,” stated .Paak in an interview with NPR.
However, versatility can also be a crutch for .Paak at times. A wide arrangement of sounds leads to poor structure. His 2016 collaborative release with Knxwledge, “Yes Lawd!,” reinforced itself with a cohesive sound throughout but included so many ideas and ways of making songs into one album that it felt like a collection of unconnected ideas.
.Paak is the kind of artist you wouldn't mind playing in front of your parents, despite his vulgarities. His cadence as a whole can be so smooth that it almost doesn’t matter what exactly he’s saying, even when the subject matter is deep. Whether .Paak is in your current rotation or not, it’s never a bad time to check out the effort of a true musical visionary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.