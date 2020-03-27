The Weeknd has always been a mysterious figure. So much so that when he first started to break out in the early 2010s with his famous trilogy of mixtapes, people referred to him as a band or group of some kind.
In the ensuing decade, the man known as Abel Tesfaye grew more and more in the spotlight and little by little became less mysterious to the general public. However, in a way, this helped to diminish his aura musically.
The Weeknd spent much of the decade being very hit or miss, with no body of work seemingly coming close to any of the original mixtapes that helped make him famous. Still, fans and critics alike could see glimmers of hope sprinkled around projects like 2015’s “Beauty Behind The Madness” or 2016’s “Starboy” that one day that aura just might come back.
With his new album “After Hours,” The Weeknd has successfully regained that aura.
Seemingly written in the aftermath of his tumultuous relationship with Bella Hadid, “After Hours” shows Abel in a vulnerable mindset that actually comes across as genuine emotion rather than something forced.
There is no outright bad song on the entire record, and there is truly something for everyone here. Tracks like “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears” evoke ‘80s synth-pop in the best way, while songs like “Heartless” and “Faith” hint more towards the alternative R&B that The Weeknd helped popularize in the 2010s.
The sizzling opener “Alone Again” has The Weeknd crooning about not knowing if he can survive being alone again, and the sonics of the track sound like they could fit right in on “Starboy” and be one of the better tracks on the record.
While the closer is not quite as chaotic, “Until I Bleed Out” is a fitting cap off to an ominous album, while the penultimate title track is one of the best songs on the entire tracklist.
“Scared To Live,” which was shockingly not a single, may be one of The Weeknd’s best vocal performances yet and a standout potential radio staple of his discography.
The record's only true shortcoming comes in the form of certain hooks — namely “Hardest To Love,” “In Your Eyes” and the aforementioned “Heartless.” However, even with somewhat weak hooks, this in no way makes these songs bad at all.
“Hardest To Love,” in particular, is still a standout with its almost IDM-like fast-paced beat. “In Your Eyes” sounds maybe the most like an ‘80s track on the entire project, with a saxophone coming to close it out. It’s been said that a mediocre single can be made better by the good album it appears on, and that is certainly the case for “Heartless,” which flows much better in the scheme of the album than it does as a standalone single.
Overall, “After Hours” can be summed up by the themes of back-to-back tracks on the album — “Snowchild” and “Escape From L.A.” Both also standout tracks, they detail Abel’s growth through the years and how he is leaving Los Angeles because he can’t take it there anymore.
Well, if it’s true that The Weeknd has moved back home to Canada as opposed to the bright lights of California, hopefully we can expect more projects like this and “House of Balloons” as opposed to something more hit or miss.
