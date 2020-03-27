Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POTENTIAL CONTINUES ACROSS THE U.S. 30 CORRIDOR WEST OF I-71... .A WARM FRONT LIFTING NORTH INTO THE AREA AT THIS TIME WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING, WITH A FEW ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL OHIO. A WIDESPREAD 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE ALONG A LINE GENERALLY FROM FINDLAY TO MANSFIELD, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 3 INCHES OR GREATER POSSIBLE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL OHIO AND NORTHWEST OHIO, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL OHIO, ASHLAND, CRAWFORD, HURON, KNOX, MARION, MORROW, AND RICHLAND. IN NORTHWEST OHIO, HANCOCK, SANDUSKY, SENECA, WOOD, AND WYANDOT. * UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * A FEW ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA THIS MORNING, GENERALLY NEAR THE U.S. 30 CORRIDOR, AND MAINLY WEST OF INTERSTATE 71. WIDESPREAD 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN ARE POSSIBLE ALONG A LINE FROM FINDLAY TO MANSFIELD WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 3 INCHES OR GREATER POSSIBLE. * POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING COULD LEAD TO RAPIDLY RISING AND SWIFT MOVING WATER IN CREEKS AND LOW LYING AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS ISSUED WHEN THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR THE FORECAST AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED OR IF FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&