There are several actors who have portrayed the iconic role of the Joker under many occasions. Each actor brings a unique trait to the beloved, horrific character many fans can appreciate. Some of the approaches taken by actors to conform into the infamous villain against Batman, should get recognition for their performance.
Cesar Romero (the Clown Joker)
Cesar Romero performed as the Joker in the Batman television series in the mid-1960s. Many say his Joker is most similar to an actual clown. In a way, similar to the beginning development of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, Romero made the villain more of a comedian. He was like any typical villain you would see in a movie at the time period, yet he had more of a funny personality. There was never deep character development to understand the Joker’s background, the common arch of this character’s motives were focused around the urge to destroy Batman. There are already several differences in time periods that we can see this Joker was a typical villain, but did nothing too violent. However, in the 2000s, Heath Ledger’s Joker becomes very violent in ways that were never explored within Romero’s version of the character.
Jack Nicholson (the Gangster Joker)
Jack Nicholson’s version of the famous villain is similar to a gangster type of character. In his debut to the screen in 1989, everyone enjoyed his portrayal of the gritty character. His character is most similar to the comic origin story like the ACE chemicals when he fell into a pit of acid and transformed to the pale faced - green haired persona we know. The Joker began to shape into a violent, scary villain in the sense of his brutal actions spoke for his character.
Mark Hamill (the Animated Joker)
Mark Hamill has acted in several shows, games and movies as the Joker. He started with the “Batman: the Animated Series”, and also appeared in the Batman Arkham Series. As he is labelled as the animated Joker, his vocal performance varies between many versions of the Joker, such as homicidal maniac or the laughing stock. Arguably, Hamill is one of the best Jokers because of his flexibility to performance a plethora of personalities. However, he is sometimes overlooked for his vocal performance because he does not carry the same screen attention as every other actor’s Joker. While, Hamill may still impress fans with his wicked Joker laugh, hopefully he will get more attention or credit in his role. As his performance is transformed into an animated fixture, the character still manages to come to life.
Heath Ledger (the Anarchist Joker)
Heath Ledger the world’s favorite Joker, Ledger played the anarchist Joker out to - not only defeat Batman - but cause terror to the Gotham citizens. As stated in the movie - he is “an agent of chaos”. Ledger took various measures to perform his role, such as locking himself in a hotel room for six weeks to practice his role and review the comics. Many fans believe he did the best portrayal of the Joker; however, critics feel that people believe this because he passed away a few months after the film finished shooting. As this may be a factor into his Joker being the preferred character, fans still continue to put his performance as the number one Joker.
Jared Leto (the Joker in Love)
Jared Leto’s portrayal left fans enraged. His entrance into Suicide Squad made the personality of the Joker seem over-the-top with the amount of tattoos covering his body, his bling and luxury.
In Ledger’s portrayal he burned a pile of money, but Leto’s persona would buy a new Lamborghini. His only relevancy in the film was having a relationship with Harley Quinn, which is why Leto’s Joker is the Joker in love. As fans continue to reject Leto’s Joker as the complete opposite of Ledger, Leto still stands by his acting capabilities for the role.
Joaquin Phoenix (the Transformation in Joker)
Joaquin Phoenix’s version of Joker uncovers the mental dysfunctions of the character. It was an intriguing form to see Arthur become the fascinating character. As Phoenix’s Joker is getting high praise from critics and fans, it is considered to be one of the more violent Jokers. Plus, FBI warnings have surrounded the film for reasons that are mostly about the 2012 Aurora Colorado Shooting during a showing of The Dark Knight Rises; however, the intense blood and gore in this movie were brutal compared to past movies, adding to the violent essense surrounding the movie. Yet, Phoenix’s interpretation of the character gave fans the background of Joker they never knew they needed.
Overall, everyone has their favorite Joker. Ledger and Phoenix are one of the most notable ones to date, but other fans are blown away by all the other actor’s portrayal. Maybe not Leto’s, but everyone else qualifies. Furthermore, Joker is an incredible character with many dynamics that continue to challenge actors many years later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.