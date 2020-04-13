Tiger King is all the rage these days. Amidst a global pandemic that has rendered labeling days pointless, the wacky story of Joe Exotic and a cartoony cast of characters has seemingly been a lone bright spot in the these bleak times. Is Joe Exotic innocent? Did Carole Baskin kill her husband? Can we get more footage of James Garretson riding a jet ski? Who knows! What is for certain is this is 5 songs to get you through the week, and it’s cat themed.
Survivor - ‘Eye of the Tiger’
An obvious choice, but a necessary one. Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” has been giving people worthwhile workouts and cats a good name since its release, attached to the “Rocky” franchise in the ‘80s. Placed in “Tiger King” when James Garretson rides his jet ski majestically, the song adds incredible sex appeal to what was an already seductive smoke show of a scene.
Doja Cat - ‘Bottom B----’
And now for a song about pimping. As we’ve learned throughout the years, it ain’t easy. However, Doja Cat makes it sound so not difficult. With a Blink-182 sample and an incredibly infectious hook, the mind boggles as to why this isn’t the song by her that has blown up on TikTok.
Cat Stevens - ‘Wild World’
After watching “Tiger King”, it is most certainly a wild world. Cat Stevens’ 1972 album “Tea For The Tillerman” is a classic amongst a decade full of classic albums, and “Wild World” is the track that has aged the best all these years later. A very calming and peaceful track, this is the perfect song to listen to after watching the docuseries.
The Pussycat Dolls - ‘I Hate This Part’
A powerhouse of a girl group, The Pussycat Dolls crafted a good handful of bangers back in their heyday. “I Hate This Part” was one of them. Detailing a breakup, Nicole Sherzinger and company still sound as fierce as ever as they fight off the tears and dripping mascara.
Harry Chapin - ‘Cats In The Cradle’
“Tiger King” has plenty of characters that could probably benefit from resolving their daddy issues. That’s where Harry Chapin’s classic “Cats In The Cradle” comes into play. Acting as a letter from a father to his seemingly estranged son, this track feels like the national anthem for child support everywhere.
