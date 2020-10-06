Fall in Ohio is a season like no other. The leaves begin to fall, the temperatures begin to drop and everything feels like it is going to be okay when you feel the wind against your back. In that same vein, here are five classic albums that embody the spirit of fall for you to break out the record player for.
Elliott Smith - ‘Either/Or’
Fall is the time of the year where people start to retreat inside as the temperature drops — not as harsh as the winter’s cold — but not too warm to wear a short sleeve shirt. In that sense, Elliott Smith’s “Either/Or” is like the long sleeve sweater you waited all summer to wear. Highlighted by songs like “Between the Bars,” “No Name No. 5” and “Say Yes,” it is still heralded as one of Smith’s best releases to this day. A very intimate listen, the late Smith’s 1997 album feels depressing yet comforting.
The Microphones - ‘The Glow, Pt. 2’
Phil Elverum, who fronts both The Microphones and Mount Eerie as a one-man wrecking crew, is one of the most inventive songwriters of his generation. Whereas prior album, “It Was Hot, We Stayed in the Water” feels more like the sunset of a bright and sunny day. “The Glow, Pt. 2” feels like the entire month of fall from when the leaves begin to drop to when the snow starts to fall. Not to mention, it betters every good idea on that album in spectacular fashion.
My Bloody Valentine - ‘Loveless’
Frankly, any shoegaze album could theoretically have a place on this type of list. Given that the genre is closely related to dream pop with it’s layered guitars and minimal vocals approach, a good shoegaze album fits perfectly into the theme of flannel's favorite months. But this is no ordinary shoegaze album. This is ‘the’ shoegaze album. One of the best albums to have come out of the ‘90s, My Bloody Valentine’s 1991 sophomore album feels at home being played as loud as possible in the autumn.
Phoebe Bridgers - ‘Punisher’
The newest release to be featured on this list, Phoebe Bridgers “Punisher” was only released a mere four months ago in June. However, this is an album that was built to last. While “Stranger in the Alps” is another great fall album, with songs like “Smoke Signals” really boosting the record. “Punisher” is everything Bridgers is great at all encapsulated into one body of work. Very similar to the aforementioned Elliott Smith, this album will put you in your feelings one minute and have you streaming tears of joy the next.
The Weeknd - ‘House of Balloons’
The project that made the self-proclaimed “King of the Fall” famous. All of “Trilogy” could easily be listed here, but it’s the first of the three mixtapes that shines through the most. This one is particularly for the late night hours of the season where you’re unsure of what could be lurking in the shadows. The mixtape paints a dark, hedonistic picture, but in the end, it screams fall time through and through.
