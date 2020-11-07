As the BGSU hockey season officially kicks off on Nov. 13, we thought we’d take a look at some of the new faces joining the Falcons’ roster for 2020-2021. There are five of them in total, and they each bring something unique to the table.
Forwards
Chrystopher Collin
The freshman from Boisbrand, Quebec, brings a strong scoring presence to the Falcons’ squad. During his most recent season of Juniors, he scored 48 goals with a total of 73 points for the Edmundston Blizzard. At 5’ 11” and 172 pounds, he’s an excellent skater.
So far, he’s shown that he’s got a solid passing game, and his shot from center has found him plenty of success. The main question will be whether or not his skills can translate to the college level.
Ethan Scardina
Scardina appears to be another strong forward coming into the BGSU program. He’s spent the last few years with the Nanaimo Clippers of the BCHL. Upon committing to Bowling Green, coach Darren Naylor said, “Bowling Green is getting a top end elite prospect in Ethan. He is one of the strongest players in the BCHL and has the ability to dominate games.”
He averaged over a point per game for Nanaimo over the last two seasons, and is expected to be a versatile forward for the Falcons.
Seth Fyten
The third and final forward to join for this season is Seth Fyten. He’ll certainly be an interesting player to watch, being a respectable goal scorer in his own right.
He describes himself as a physical forward who is strong in the corners, so he’ll certainly fit the Falcons’ play style quite well. Aside from that, Fyten brings quite a bit of experience to the table.
The Spruce Grove Saints have made deep playoff runs ever since 2017 when Fyten joined their roster. The Falcons are already a talented squad, and will look to newbies like Fyten to help push them over the edge in the near future.
Defense
Max Coyle
Coyle is the only Sophomore new to the Falcons’ roster, having spent last year with WCHA rival University of Alabama-Huntsville. His stats are a bit muddied by a Chargers team that struggled in 2019-2020, but he found some individual success nonetheless. He’s noted as being an excellent blocker in his own end, and was one of only a few players to stay healthy for all 34 regular season games.
In addition to a year already at the college level, Max Coyle was a part of the Prince George Spruce Kings who went 16-1 on their way to a championship in 2019. His experience will certainly be welcome, with big shoes to fill on defense from the seniors before him.
Anton Malmstrom
Joining the team as the sole European player, Malmstrom may just be the most interesting player to watch for the Falcons this year. Coming all the way from Sweden, he’s found something of a groove in the J20 SuperElit league, Sweden’s top Junior league.
He’s got an excellent passing game, and is capable of working the puck under pressure. Of course, the concern with European players is always in seeing how they’ll adapt to the smaller ice surface. This is Malmstrom’s first time playing outside of Sweden, and Bowling Green will count on him quickly getting used to the North American style.
