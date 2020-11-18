In a press release on Monday, Nov. 9, the BGSU Department of Athletics announced that general public attendance would not be permitted at basketball and hockey games. This is in compliance with the 300-person attendance limit set by the state of Ohio, as well as the MAC.
Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger expressed sadness that arenas could not be filled as they usually are.
“We have worked very hard to create a home court and home ice advantage with our loyal fans and students. You have responded tremendously to the call to action, so it saddens all of us that we cannot have a full Slater Family Ice Arena or Stroh Center to cheer on our teams. We can not wait until we have the chance again to hear the roar of our fans," he said.
The arenas will not be entirely empty, though. BGSU Athletics will still be offering the chance for athletes’ families to attend home games in-person.
Media will also be in attendance, providing general coverage for fans.
Additionally, BGSU Athletics stated there will potentially be a small number of student tickets available. No plans have been announced at this time as to how tickets may be distributed.
At Friday’s game hosting Adrian College, the Slater Family Ice Arena reflected the attendance projected by the athletics department.
The majority of the stands were filled with families of both teams. Some of the Falcon diehards were also allowed to attend, with the Bleacher Creatures still showing up, but in smaller numbers than usual. Freddie and Frieda Falcon made it out as well.
The smaller numbers still brought plenty of energy for the Falcons’ 6-2 win.
As for basketball, the men’s team hosts Buffalo on Dec. 6. Women’s basketball starts on Dec. 30 hosting Eastern Michigan. Details for Stroh Center game attendance are still coming in, but it’s expected to be a similar situation to what was seen at the Slater Arena last Friday.
Women’s volleyball is not slated to start until Jan. 22, but fans should expect similar policy for indoor MAC sporting events.
For outdoor events, such as football, attendance policy is similar, but with the attendance limit raised to 1,500 people.
BGSU football has two scheduled home games remaining: Nov. 17 vs. Buffalo and Dec. 12 vs. Miami.
Soccer and field hockey do not have planned start dates until March 2021.
Fans who have already purchased tickets should contact BGSU Athletics in order to be properly compensated, either with a direct refund or with ticket guarantees for future seasons. Ticket holders can also choose to donate their refund, supporting the Falcon Club Athletic Scholarship and Success Fund.
