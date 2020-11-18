With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging throughout the world, many more stores are closing their doors sooner than usual on Thanksgiving this year. Here is the full list of stores closing down (source: blackfriday.com).
Target
Walmart
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Bath & Body Works
Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Buy
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Foot Locker
Staples
GameStop
The Home Depot
J.C. Penney’s
Kohl’s
Macy’s
Office Depot/Office Max
REI Co-op
Sam’s Club
Ulta Beauty
Under Armour
T.J. Maxx
Williams Sonoma
World Market
Ace Hardware
Barnes & Noble
Crate & Barrel
Gap
Hobby Lobby
Lowe’s
Marshall’s
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Petco/Petsmart
The Container Store
