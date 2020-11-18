Closed on Thanksgiving
Photo via PxFuel

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging throughout the world, many more stores are closing their doors sooner than usual on Thanksgiving this year. Here is the full list of stores closing down (source: blackfriday.com).

  • Target

  • Walmart

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • Bath & Body Works

  • Bed Bath & Beyond 

  • Best Buy

  • BJ’s Wholesale Club

  • Costco

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Foot Locker

  • Staples

  • GameStop

  • The Home Depot

  • J.C. Penney’s

  • Kohl’s

  • Macy’s

  • Office Depot/Office Max

  • REI Co-op

  • Sam’s Club

  • Ulta Beauty

  • Under Armour 

  • T.J. Maxx

  • Williams Sonoma 

  • World Market

  • Ace Hardware 

  • Barnes & Noble

  • Crate & Barrel

  • Gap

  • Hobby Lobby 

  • Lowe’s 

  • Marshall’s 

  • Neiman Marcus

  • Nordstrom 

  • Petco/Petsmart 

  • The Container Store

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments