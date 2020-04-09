Two weeks in and I’ll admit it, quarantine is starting to drive me crazy. As the days keep going by with not a clear end in sight, it’s understandable if you run out of ways to entertain yourself. Maybe you already read those books, caught up on all your Netflix shows, completed a puzzle and you even watched the weird movie your friend is always talking about. If that’s the case, or you’re just bored, here is a list of 10 ways to stay entertained while quarantined.
1. Watch concert live streams
Since musicians have had to cancel events and tours, many have decided to live stream performances for their followers. Some of these artists include Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Jimmy Buffett and Billie Eilish. Other artists have decided to create festivals with multiple different artists, like the “Live from Our Living Rooms Jazz Festival.”
You can find these live streams on Instagram, Sirius XM, iHeartMedia and other sites.
2. Take a yoga class
Grounded Yoga and Wellness is a yoga studio in Grafton, Ohio. Due to social distancing, all in-person classes and studios have had to shut down, causing them to adopt different ways to run their classes. They have posted a few videos to YouTube, and now conduct online Yoga classes through Zoom.
“We’re hoping to be able to schedule classes in much the same way as we did before social distancing; recreating the studio experience in one’s own home,” instructor Heidi Howse said.
You can find the links to their classes on their website, where you can join in for a class. This is another way to stay active while in quarantine and maybe find some relaxation.
3. Pick up a hobby with Skillshare
Skillshare is an online learning community where people can learn different skills through videos based on interaction. The categories of videos you can learn about include art, design, business, lifestyle, technology and more.
Usually, courses on Skillshare require a subscription; however, Skillshare is currently offering 2 months free. You can check out the different videos and courses they have to offer and find something that interests you and learn something new.
4. Take an online tour of a museum
After shutting down indefinitely, museums all over the world are posting virtual tours. This is a great way to see exhibits of all different histories and styles that may be located halfway around the globe. You can check out this list of virtual tours and attractions to find one that interests you.
Some of the museums with virtual exhibit tours include the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, The Vatican Museum, The Getty, the Museum of Modern Art and even The Louvre.
5. Have a Netflix streaming party with your friends
While you may not be able to watch Netflix with your friends in person, a new feature on Netflix allows you to still watch your favorites with your friends. They have developed an extension so you and your friends can stream a TV show or movie at the same time. It allows you to pause and play for the whole group so everyone is in sync, and there’s even a chat room on the side so you can discuss what’s going on.
To download the extension, go to netflixparty.com. Now you can hangout and interact with your friends, making isolation a little bit better!
6. Start streaming a new show.
Between Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and now Disney+, there are more streaming options than ever.
Netflix has a few new shows that are framed like a reality TV, including “Love is Blind” and “The Circle.” If you are all caught up on Netflix shows, maybe try a different platform. Hulu is included with Spotify premium and has favorites like “Black-ish” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime account and has options including the British phenomenon “Fleabag,” “The Sopranos” and “Chuck.” If you don’t have either of those, there are always free trials.
Disney+ also offers a wide range of current and old favorites. You could rewatch all your childhood shows like “Hannah Montana,” “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “That’s So Raven.” You could also watch Disney’s new content like “Frozen 2” or, my personal favorite, the High School Musical spinoff, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”
For more ideas on what to stream, check out our suggestions for the month of April.
7. Download TikTok.
It’s no secret that TikTok is raging in popularity, especially for entertainment. If you haven’t hopped on the trend, then this is the time to do it. Tiktok has over 1 billion users in 150 countries and is still growing. Not to mention the quality content that is being created by everyone who has a lot of free time on their hands while quarantining.
The community within the app also provides a sense of unity in these unusual times. You can watch people sew Disney princess dresses, sing “Happy Birthday” to a neighbor who couldn’t have a party, get ready for their prom that was cancelled or other crazy and hilarious things people get up to when they’re bored.
8. Listen to the radio.
In the age of Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music, radio seems to have faded into the background. However, DJs and show hosts provide a sense of companionship when we have restricted contact.
Tune into your local radio stations to see what’s going on, hear stories from the hosts and keep up with breaking news. The majority of stations have an online stream that you can play from your computer if you don’t have an actual radio. BGSU’s own radio station, WBGU-FM 88.1, is available on air, online and on Spotify.
Additionally, Sirius XM is offering their services for free until May 15. With Sirius XM you can listen to different talk shows, find new music and even watch live streamed events and interviews with your favorite artists.
9. Play old online games.
Remember Webkinz, Cool Math Games, Poptropica and Club Penguin? Those were all the top browser games 10 years ago. Now is the perfect time to revisit your childhood obsessions. Webkinz offers a free pet which allows you to play limited games, Club Penguin has a free membership option, and Cool Math Games and Poptropica still have your favorite games for free. My personal favorites were Webkinz, and Fireboy and Watergirl from Cool Math Games.
10. Practice some moves with Dance with Me.
Have you ever wanted to take a dance class, but didn’t want to embarrass yourself by dancing in front of others? Well here is your chance!
Now that Dance With Me Studios can’t hold classes in person, they’ve decided to live stream a class everyday for people to dance along at home. This is a great way to try something new, or just get up and on your feet for a bit of exercise. They teach a variety of styles including ballroom, jive and rumba, so you can find your favorite.
Tune in to the live streams at 8 p.m. on their website, or find all their live streamed classes posted to their Facebook.
