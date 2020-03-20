commencement 3/20
Spring commencement at BGSU has been rescheduled “for a later date” due to the COVID-19 outbreak. BGSU President Rodney Rogers sent out an email to the class of 2020 Friday at 1:59 p.m. to give them the announcement before the rest of the university community.

The event is postponed, but seniors will still receive their degrees in May, given they complete the necessary academic requirements.

While these events are delayed, they will not be canceled. You, and the entire class of 2020, deserve the opportunity to celebrate this significant moment and your accomplishments, and BGSU plans to do just that at a later date,” Rogers stated in the email.

The new date for commencement was not announced in the email. Rogers added the university had to reschedule the event because of Ohio’s restrictions and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations to combat the spread of COVID-19.

