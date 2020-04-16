The Wood County Health Department has partnered with Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Fulton County Health Department and the University of Toledo to create a survey that will help keep track of virus activity in Northwest Ohio.
Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner said, “Because our testing capacity is still limited, we’re not able to confirm coronavirus in everyone who thinks they may have it. This is a way for us to get a better picture of how COVID-19 is currently impacting our communities.”
Residents of Wood County, Lucas County and Fulton County who feel they may have coronavirus are encouraged to complete a survey that will help local public health better track the illness, however, they are first asked to review CDC’s information about COVID-19 symptoms. The survey can be found here. If you have concerns about your condition, contact your healthcare provider.
According to a press release from WCHD, the data collected from the survey results may offer a better understanding of COVID-19 within these areas. This survey can also be used to best determine how to distribute COVID-19 tests to communities, should more become available.
The survey will ask for basic demographic, employment and health information that will only be used to track the coronavirus outbreak. The gathered information will be stored in an encrypted database and only shared with agencies working to respond to COVID-19. Local health departments will monitor all reports but may not be able to respond to your submission personally.
