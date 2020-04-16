Weather Alert

...LATE SEASON SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY... .SNOW WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA FROM THE WEST ON FRIDAY MORNING AHEAD OF LOW PRESSURE TRACKING OUT OF THE PLAINS. THE BULK OF THE SNOW WILL FALL IN THE ADVISORY AREA ON FRIDAY MORNING, BEFORE TEMPERATURES WARM INTO THE MID 30S. ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE HIGHEST ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES GIVEN WARMER GROUND TEMPERATURES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...LUCAS, WOOD, OTTAWA, SANDUSKY, ERIE, HANCOCK, SENECA AND HURON COUNTIES. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL EXTEND FROM BOWLING GREEN TO TOLEDO AND EAST TO SANDUSKY. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...ROADS MAY BECOME SNOW COVERED, MAINLY ON FRIDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE HIGHEST ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE LOWER 30S ON FRIDAY MORNING AND WARM INTO THE MID 30S BY MIDDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&