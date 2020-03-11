Wood County Health Department is working with the Wood County Board of Elections to help voters stay healthy while casting ballots on Election Day.
Wood County Health Department will supply hand sanitizer for all of Wood County’s 30 polling locations. The health department has also consulted with the Wood County Board of Elections to provide information on minimizing the spread of germs that cause illnesses.
Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ohio and none in Wood County. Influenza activity continues to be widespread across the state.
“We’re doing this to be proactive,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey. This partnership will give voters the opportunity to clean their hands -- with soap and water or with sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol -- before and after voting.
“This initiative is another step toward the Board of Elections’ commitment to ensure the safety of both voters and election workers at the polling location,” Board of Elections Director Terry Burton said.
Ohio allows voters to cast ballots ahead of Election Day through early voting, which is available at Wood County Board of Elections at the following times:
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, March 13
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16
Both coronavirus and influenza are transmitted by close contact between people and respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
People can take everyday actions to prevent the spread of these illnesses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes. Don’t share personal items like water bottles.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue.
- Avoid exposure to others who are sick, and stay home if you are sick.
- Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Many resources are available from the Ohio Department of Health and CDC, including fact sheets and specific guidance for the public, businesses, schools, health care workers and community and faith-based organizations.
The Ohio Department of Health has established a call center to provide information to the public, which can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
Local updates will be posted to the health department’s social media pages on Facebook and Twitter. Questions can be directed to the health department at 419-352-8402.
Follow BG Falcon Media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for BGSU and Wood County health news.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.