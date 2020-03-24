Check out more content at bgfalconmedia.com Like BG Falcon Media: facebook.com/BGFalconMedia Follow BG Falcon Media: https://twitter.com/BGFalconMedia
Falcon Media Channel Director, Stepha Poulin, explains common myths and stereotypes when it comes to the novel coronavirus. Along with that, she has some tips in order to stay healthy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.