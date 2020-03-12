The City of Bowling Green and Mayor Mike Aspacher are actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Aspacher and city officials remain in close contact with health experts and will be following the guidance of the Ohio Department of Health and Wood County Health Department, as the situation continues to develop.
In a news update on the city’s website, Aspacher reassured that “essential services” including emergency medical services, fire and police protection, trash collection and utilities will continue to function; however, events and other services that can be adjusted to better protect the community are currently under review.
So far, the State of the City Address has been postponed until further notice, along with parks and recreation events and programs. The status of city-related events can be found here, which will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13 and the board of education will hold a meeting on Monday at 4:30 p.m. to review plans and procedures related to the coronavirus.
BGSU will be extending the online learning window for the remainder of the semester in response to COVID-19.https://t.co/GsWm6j2tNx— BG Falcon Media (@BGFalconMedia) March 13, 2020
Aspacher stated in the update, “For the greater good of public health and to flatten the curve by which this virus spreads, practicing smart social distancing and personal hygiene is something we can all do. It is not an overreaction to be responsible or prepared.”
The Bowling Green Fire Department and emergency services emphasized using 911 for “true emergencies” only, according to a post on the BG Ohio website. Too many requests sent to the system that are not considered a true emergency results in the 911 system becoming overloaded.
“Generally speaking, people are aware that they should call 911 in an emergency, but they are less aware of the circumstances in which they should not call 911 ... General cold and flu-like symptoms are typically not circumstances that would require a 911 call and emergency response,” the post said.
Following these instructions will reduce the potential exposures to first responders, hospital-based healthcare workers and the general public.
However, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone using local EMS for treatment and transport of patients exhibiting flu-like symptoms with a true emergency to give the 911 operator as much detailed information as possible, especially if the patient has recently traveled outside of the U.S.
“The more information we have about the patient, the better,” according to this post.
Individuals with concerns or flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call their health care provider first. The ODH has a COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4ASK-ODH.
