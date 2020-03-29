Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... CUYAHOGA RIVER AT OLD PORTAGE CHAGRIN RIVER AT WILLOUGHBY GRAND RIVER AT PAINESVILLE ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE BLANCHARD RIVER NEAR FINDLAY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... BLACK RIVER AT ELYRIA EAGLE CREEK AT PHALANX STATION PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER DRIVE YOUR CAR THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND UPDATES. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE. * UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 12:30 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS...9.9 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 9.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 10.8 FEET BY LATE TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 11.0 FEET...WATER OVER STATE ROUTE 105 IN SANDUSKY COUNTY. WATER NEAR HOMES ON WATER, BIERLEY, AND BRIDGE STREETS IN PEMBERVILLE. THE RIVER FLOODS TRAIL MARKER PARK UP TO ERIE STREET IN WOODVILLE. &&