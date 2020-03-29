CARES ACT 3/29

Source: bill text

 Graphic by Vaughn Cockayne

President Donald Trump has just signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $2 trillion relief package to combat the economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The package is aimed at providing relief to individuals, small and large businesses, healthcare services and local governments.

The bill received significant bipartisan support and, despite some backlash from progressive senators and congress members, passed uncharacteristically fast. 

The most talked about element of the bill for college-aged students is the one-time cash payments that will be coming. Most individuals who are earning less than $75,000 a year can expect a one time payment of $1,200. Tax filings from 2018 or 2019 will be used to determine who will be getting checks. 

The CARES Act offers temporary student loan relief in the wake of many businesses shutting down over the virus. This means all federal loan interest payments are canceled through Sept. 30.

The bill also expands unemployment benefits to an additional $600 every week. 

The insurance industry is also required to have all private insurance plans cover COVID-19 treatments. All coronavirus tests will also be made free. 

Small businesses will be receiving around $377 billion in bailout funds. These include funds for immediate operating costs, as well as money put aside for forgivable loans. 

Hospitals will be receiving an additional $100 billion to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ventilators and masks will also receive a boost in production from the CARES Act with the Strategic National Stockpile receiving $16 billion.

The most controversial provision of the CARES Act is the $500 billion corporate bailout that is attached. Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was one of the few in Congress who openly criticized the bill for not providing enough money for individuals and the working class and repeating the bailout from the 2008 financial crisis. 

 

