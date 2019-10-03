Fresh fruit picked from the stem, superfoods, vitamin supplements and a range of other ingredients along with wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads create a diverse menu for customers looking for a healthy food option.
New to the Bowling Green community, Tropical Smoothie Cafe officially had a ribbon-cutting opening for a new location just outside of the university on Sept. 20. With more than 650 locations across the country, 20 of which are in Ohio, this is the first in the Bowling Green area.
“It has made an impact (on us) knowing that most of our stores have been in Toledo. But coming to Bowling Green, we have definitely felt welcome,” General Manager Ashley Miranda said.
Having new and old customers everyday, relationships build very quick just by employees remembering a frequent customer’s name. The experience at Tropical Smoothie is meant to be positive and healthy as their motto is, “Eat Better. Feel Better,” Tropical Smoothie Cafe said.
There’s also something for everyone, with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Additionally, a nutrition guide is provided with information on calories and the amount of protein in each product.
Options like the Sunset Sunrise smoothie, a fan favorite, contains strawberries, pineapple, mango, orange juice and provides a fruity sensation. The Mocha Madness smoothie — which is available in decaf and made from chocolate, coffee, cappuccino and non-fat yogurt — lets customers get caffeine but also put their sweet tooth cravings to an end. These are just two of the vast options a Tropical Smoothie Cafe customer can look forward to choosing from while at the new location.
Since this is the first semester Tropical Smoothie has been open in the Bowling Green community, it is new to many students; however, is well-known to some students.
“I’m only a freshman and haven’t known BGSU without Tropical Smoothie Cafe, but since I went there all the time back home, having it here is a huge relief since it’s my favorite restaurant, and reminds me of home,” Madison Rappaport, a biology freshman, said.
Students are able to get a sweet smoothies or savory sandwiches from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
