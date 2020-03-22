Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton signed a “stay at home” order for Ohio on Sunday. The order is effective starting Monday at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in place until April 6, at which point it will be reassessed.
This directive comes after similar shelter-in-place orders for states like California and Illinois. The purpose of the order is to make sure Ohioans are maintaining social distancing.
In Sunday’s press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine assured Ohioans that the order follows his previous COVID-19 guidelines and is “nothing new.” However, the order nods to the seriousness of novel coronavirus in Ohio.
“It’s not a suggestion; it’s an order,” DeWine said. “The price you pay (for going out) is a lot of people dying.”
The order will be upheld by local health departments and law enforcement. Violating the order is a second-degree misdemeanor, but DeWine tweeted out "We don't look to see a bunch of people arrested."
This order is "absolutely essential. ... Today is the day," @DrAmyActon said in today's @OHdeptofhealth press conference.— BG Falcon Media (@BGFalconMedia) March 22, 2020
"I am not afraid; I am determined."
Exceptions to the stay-at-home order include performing essential work, taking care of others, going outdoors for recreation with at least 6 feet of social distance and leaving the home for necessary supplies or for health and safety reasons. Essential work is defined in the order and follows Department of Homeland Security guidelines.
Ohio residents and business owners flooded coronavirus.ohio.gov to find out what essential work entails, causing the site to crash.
