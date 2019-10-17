Celebrate the spooky season with these upcoming Halloween events!
Firefly Nights
Friday, Oct. 18
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Downtown Bowling Green
Cost: Free
Firefly Nights Fall Festival is “a fabulous evening of fun, food and entertainment.” Enjoy carriage rides, a children’s tractor pull, trunk or treat, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and an adult costume contest sponsored by BG Acts. Additionally, a pumpkin-carving contest themed ‘BG’ will be held. Those interested must email info@visitbgohio.org and turn in their pumpkin at the Four Corners Center the morning of Oct. 18.
WBG-Boo Halloween Bash
Friday, Oct. 18
9:00 p.m.
210 N Main St, Bowling Green, OH 43402
Cost: $5 or non-perishable food items
BGSU’s radio station WBG-FM will be throwing a Halloween party at Howard’s Club H in downtown Bowling Green. Come decked out in a creative costume for the costume contest and jam to four live bands featuring The Juice Company, Moon Cactus, Ego & The Maniacs and Teach Them to Crawl. All food donations will be given the the Brown Bag Food Project.
Folklore Funfest
Saturday, Oct. 19
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Wood County Historical Center & Museum
13660 County Home Rd, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
Cost: Free
“Enjoy nocturnal nature, spooky trail, crafts, s'mores, horse-drawn carriage rides, apple cider, games in Booville and live music. Costumes are encouraged! Food will be available for purchase. Parking, entrance, and all activities are free and open to the public.”
Trick, Treat & Tour
Friday, Oct. 25
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Wood County Historical Center & Museum
13660 County Home Rd, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
Cost: $15
A self-guided trick-or-treat tour around the Wood County Historical Center & Museum with enough spooky stories to go around. Watch the witchcraft and trickery as Andrew Martin performs a magical performance. Call 419-352-0967 or visit www.woodcountyhistory.org to reserve tickets!
Pumpkin Peddler Farm
Weekdays: 12:00 p.m. - dark
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - dark
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - dark
20354 North Dixie Highway Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
Cost: Free entry
“The fall season just isn’t complete without a hayride to a pumpkin patch, and we at The Pumpkin Peddler offer a memorable ride through our tree farm for you and your family to enjoy. There are thousands to choose from and your children can pick their own pumpkins right in the field. Your family can enjoy other activities as well, such as a pumpkin maze, face painting, and guessing the weight of a painted pumpkin.”
Spooks and Spokes Halloween Ride
Sunday, Oct. 27
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
615 S Wintergarden Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402
Cost: Free
Starting in Wintergarden Park, this five-mile bike ride will feature local lore, treats, and some of Bowling Green’s most haunted locations. At the end of the evening, roast marshmallows over a toasty fire. All riders are required to wear a helmet and encouraged to decorate their bikes with spooky Halloween decor. To register, visit https://www.bgohio.org/bike-bg/ or call 419-354-6222.
