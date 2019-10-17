Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&