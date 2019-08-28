The Bowling Green area offers a variety of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors while the weather is still warm.
From chances to make new friends to time spent with man’s best friend, these events and activities are inexpensive ways to connect with nature before temperatures dip.
BGSU Outdoor Program
Office location:
Perry Field House, Room 104
Programs and events:
Along with the climbing wall in the Student Recreation Center, the BGSU Outdoor Program plans various trips of differing physical demand levels throughout the school year. These trips are open to both students and community members.
Program Leader David Linsky explained, “Stargazing and camping are what I’m most excited about. I went on the stargazing trip previously when we went up to Northern Michigan in Wilderness State Park. We got lucky and got to see the northern lights that year. This was previously a day trip, but now we’ve expanded it to a weekend trip for more daytime activities.”
What is unique to the program?
Sophomore Ryan Foust described the atmosphere of the program as a fun way to experience the outdoors.
“It offers students and community members the chance to make new friends, stay active and change the pace of their everyday life.”
Why should people get into nature?
“Spending your time outdoors, especially with other people, means that you are able to disconnect from everything that is around you. You have the chance to focus on the people that you are with and the experiences that you wouldn’t normally have. You don’t have to travel eight hours to do something cool; you can do something 30 minutes from home and still have a great natural experience,” Program Leader Thomas Worsham said.
Cost:
The cost for each trip varies based on the activities planned. The Outdoor Program offers group pricing, which makes the trips more affordable.
Get involved:
To get involved, you can register for trips online or ask a trip leader at the front desk located at the climbing wall in the SRC.
Wood County Park District
Locations:
20 parks in Wood County, two of which are within two miles of campus:
Slippery Elm Trail, 243 Sand Ridge Road - A 13-mile asphalt trail from Bowling Green to North Baltimore
Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 Maple St. - A wildlife preserve with access to Slippery Elm Trail. Gardens, grass trails and nesting boxes can be found at the Black Swamp Preserve.
Information:
Visit the Wood County Parks District website or download the app for more information.
Programs and events:
Self-Care Saturdays, Beer and Trivia, Frog Monitoring, Archery and Bouldering are among various programs hosted at the Wood County Parks.
What is unique to the parks?
“There is something here for everybody. We have a great volunteer program for those looking to build their resume this summer. We also host more competitive activities like Bouldering, Archery and Paddle Sports. And for those just looking to relax, the parks are a great stress reliever,” Jim Witter, Wood County Parks program coordinator, said.
Why should people get into nature?
“In life, we are so focused in on work, school and everyday life that we don’t always get the chance to explore and enjoy the wilderness that surrounds us. We don’t have to vacation to a National Park to experience everything nature has to offer, and getting into our local parks is a gateway to staying healthy, building a relationship with the community and possibly branching into career building,” Witter said.
Cost:
Most programs are free, but some require a registration fee of $10-$20.
Get involved:
Visit the park, sign up for a new program or become a volunteer.
Wood County Dog Park
Locations:
1912 E. Gypsy Lane Road
Programs and events:
Chief Dog Warden Andrew Snyder described this park as a member-run park. Using the Wood Country Dog Park Facebook page, members are able to schedule “doggy dates” with other members. Snyder said this is what gives the park its community feel.
What is unique to the park?
Not only is this one of the only parks that dogs are permitted to run off-leash, but Snyder said updates to the park this winter include new gates for easier access, more stone for less mud, and a drainage pipe for flooding. Additionally, Snyder said the installation of water coolers is planned for this summer.
Why should people get into nature?
“Community members who own pups should get out into our park during the nice weather because we offer things that other parks do not – off-leash time, agility equipment and socialization for your dog,” Snyder said.
Cost:
The cost to become a member of the park is $40 for a full calendar year or $30 for a partial membership. There’s no additional cost for multiple dogs. Members have access to the park every day from sunrise to sunset, rain or shine.
Get involved:
To register as a Wood County Dog Park member, applicants must submit a registration form, proof of licensure and pay the membership fee.
