A former city middle school teacher, Dylan Stark, was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor earlier this month. This comes at the end of a month long investigation into rumors that he provided alcohol to a minor.
Stark resigned on Oct. 29, and a letter detailing the situation was sent to parents shortly before his resignation was announced. One of the predominant themes of the letter, written by superintendent Francis Scruci, is the power of rumors. According to the letter, the claims made against Stark were mostly “unfounded” and without evidence.
“Unfortunately, many people in our community without direct knowledge of the situation have created rumors that are not accurate,” Scruci said in the letter. “Please keep in mind that rumors/gossip can cause harm to those who are directly involved in the situation.”
This debate over presumed innocence has been dividing communities, and the nation, ever since the Senate confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh. And with the recent outcry over new Title IX propositions, it seems that the debate will continue.
In the months following the explosion of the #MeToo movement onto the political stage the other movement known as #believesurvivors also became popular. The goal of the movement was like that of #MeToo and focused on the rights of victims to be treated with dignity while telling their story of sexual-assault.
Despite outrage from Kavanaugh supporters, the support for his accuser was higher than his own by the time of the final confirmation. In choosing who is telling the truth, 45 percent said Christine Blasey Ford and 33 percent said the same for Kavanaugh, according to an NPR poll on Oct. 3. This poll comes at the end of an investigation where no corroborating evidence was found to confirm Ford’s testimony.
Some survivors on campus have special experience with the kind of bias that is present in emotional cases like sexual assault.
“Whether a person turns out to be innocent or otherwise doesn’t really matter. There’s an inherent bias on both sides of it because you’re going to believe whoever you’re closest to,” junior film production major Jillian Riley said. “So, if you’re closer to the alleged attacker you’re probably going to be in disbelief, rather than immediately assuming guilt.”
Despite Riley understanding the rights of the accused and the danger of believing survivors blindly, she has a different perspective than Kavanaugh supporters.
“Nonetheless, I think overall it is better than the presumption of innocence of the attacker, because if that was the cause, it kind of negates the emotional trauma that the real survivors go through,” Riley said. “To tell someone who has the strength to speak out about an incident that they assumed to be lying and must prove it otherwise is different than telling that to the attacker.
Although support for believing survivors is strong, the same can be said for those who believe that the innocence of the accused is absolute until proven otherwise. The support mostly comes from the right and has gone all the way to the presidency, with President Donald Trump claiming it is “very scary” to be a young man in America.
While the debate over innocence is a very polarized one, some have tried to find a middle ground. One of those individuals is Tim Walsh, a philosophy professor here at the University.
“It seems as though there is another obvious position: a system that provides a presumption in favor of innocence for both accuser and accused,” Walsh said. “The thought would be that we do not want a system that discourages reporting inappropriate or unlawful behavior, which is one reason for protecting a presumption of innocence for accusers, while we also do not want a system that could lead to a ‘witch hunt,’ which is one reason for protecting a presumption of innocence for the accused.”
