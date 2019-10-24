After serving eight years as the mayor of Bowling Green, Richard Edwards will be stepping down from his position.
“I’ve had a long career. I’ve been working nonstop since 1961,” he said.
In the years prior to his election in 2012, he worked on the Board of County Commissioners for Wood County as an administrator. At the time, Edwards remembered Bowling Green, like many cities across Ohio, had “suffered greatly” because of cuts in local government funds by the previous administration in Columbus.
“We tried to help the city government as best as we possibly could. I was concerned about the financial health and vitality; we had so many deep cuts,” he said.
When Edwards took on the role of mayor, he came into it with his “eyes wide open,” as he could see the impact funding cuts had on Bowling Green.
One of his goals was to maintain a healthy relationship with BGSU. Because he had previously known Mary Ellen Mazey before she became president in 2011, having a close relationship deemed helpful for a number of joint efforts between the city and the university.
“I was really happy and welcomed the opportunity to work with President Mazey and incorporation with the city to move forward,” Edwards said.
With the spirit of collaboration, they updated the city’s 1987 Land Use Plan, which lead to Bowling Green relying on more sustainable energy and being named “one of the ‘Best Hometowns’ in Ohio.” They also established a Not in Our Town movement and authorized construction of the bridge and roundabouts over I-75.
He attributes much of his success to city council working together.
“The only way you can get things done, especially at this level, is working together. That makes all the difference in the world. Government takes time, effort and a few setbacks along the way, it takes a process,” Edwards said.
Mike Aspcher, city council president, 3rd Ward and member of the board of education, says he’s excited, energized and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the city’s next mayor. Edwards believes the city government is going to be in very good hands.
Edwards reflected on his time as mayor. “It’s been a joy to work with members of council. We’ve had very few difficulties along the way. We’ve worked well together. I am very grateful and it’s been a wonderful experience. I never thought I’d end my career in local government.”
