The Juniper Brewing Company just opened its doors for coffee and a small café menu on Feb. 1, 2021. But they already have deep roots in Bowling Green.
Juniper is family-owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Zach and Christine Tracy at 139 S. Main St in downtown Bowling Green. They are actively involved in every aspect of Juniper and their good humor and passion is contagious. There is a good chance you’ll see their three children helping out, playing chess at one of the tables or doing homework. Both Zach and Christine are BGSU Alumni and Bowling Green is Zach’s hometown with many of his family members still living here.
Because of COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions they have decided to open in stages. For now, you can get coffee and a small artisan café menu. In March they hope to open the brewery and expand the menu.
Zach is the master brewer and has won several local and state awards for his brews. The beer making operation is the focal point of the building with towering silver equipment nearly centered in the 7,000 sq. ft. building. It is light, airy and inviting.
Christine says they want to create a real sense of community and belonging to provide the opportunity to make connections. She considered that when designing the space with all the tables and chairs easily movable so groups can gather and enjoy each other’s company.
The menu too reflects that sense of community.
Christine stated, “it’s not going to be a full dinner menu, more of a cocktail menu with charcuterie and shareable foods.”
The Tracys are also extremely proud of supporting other small, local businesses. Everything they serve is locally sourced from Northern Ohio and Southeast Michigan.
They are passionate about providing the highest quality goods and a welcoming atmosphere for the students and faculty of BGSU and the residents of Bowling Green.
When asked if there was meaning behind the name Juniper, Zach shared that the name they had chosen for years was unavailable, leaving them suddenly in need of a new name. He considered the things that he and Christine were passionate about, like the outdoors, trees, family and community. He did a little research and found the juniper tree. The juniper tree grows and flourishes even in the most inhospitable circumstances because of its strong, complex and large root system. Zach and Tracy felt it represents them well and the Juniper Brewing Company was born.
Juniper Brewing Company has an online store with apparel, glassware and club memberships. They are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer dine in, carry out and delivery for a $9 fee.
