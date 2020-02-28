American politics doesn’t solely affect life in the United States. It affects policy and emotions in other countries, according to international students at Keele University in Keele, England.
“America is so large, everything they do impacts us more than we’d impact you,” Shona Cassidy, a third-year international student from the Republic of Ireland, said.
Young people in other countries, including Cassidy, never thought Trump could win America’s highest office, and their emotions have changed toward the United States as a result.
“I didn’t think he’d ever get into office. But I knew there were people who did support his politics and I knew there were people who were very against Hillary Clinton who would vote for Trump as the better of two evils,” she said. “The better of two evils idea was talked about a lot in Ireland.”
Sarah Hutchison, a third-year international student at Keele from Canada remembers the night Trump was elected and how it affected her and her friends.
“I was having a sleepover with my friends the night of the election. When we found out, we all started crying. It was pretty depressing,” she said.
A policy change that Cassidy has noticed is Trump’s immigration laws.
“I can see how Trump’s election has affected others, especially in other countries like South America regarding immigration laws. I’ve seen how it has affected others in the world, even if those effects don’t have much effect on us,” Cassidy said.
This awareness of how Trump is influencing the world has also caused these international students to see similarities between American emotions and policy, and emotions and policy in their own country.
“America is not alone in their frustrations. In Hong Kong, we could not choose our own chief executive and it made us frustrated when Carrie Lam won,” Jessie Szeto, an international student from Hong Kong, said.
In Ireland, recent government changes have created tension among Irish citizens.
“Some people are absolutely delighted with the results. Many of my friends back home are scared to talk about their disagreement with the party in school because they don’t want to get attacked for disagreeing,” Cassidy said. “A lot of the fear Americans are experiencing is also occurring in Ireland right now.”
Cassidy is referring to the shift in power to be equal among the three major parties in Ireland. The Sinn Féin party, a center-left to left-wing Irish republican party that associates with the Irish Republican Army won 37 seats in the election, compared to the 22 seats held previously. For many years, Sinn Féin has not had this much popularity, making this election historic in Ireland.
“For us, that was a huge deal because that hasn’t happened in a very long time,” she said.
With this change in power, Cassidy feels the extreme ideals coming out of the United States are also coming out of other countries.
“It feels like the world has gone to extremes in every country like you can see with Donald Trump,” she said. “You can see it with Boris Johnson. And now Ireland is kind of doing their own version.”
For Hutchison, she has no idea about the future of the American politics, but she knows she would prefer anyone in office but Trump.
“I don’t keep track of American politics closely enough to know the Democratic candidates. But I’m sure I’d prefer any of them over Trump,” Hutchison said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.