As the 2019 Wood County elections approach, here are some of the most important issues on the ballot for those in the Bowling Green area. The full text of all the issues, including the ones below, can be found at the Wood County Board of Elections website under the elections tab.
Bowling Green City Schools
The most divisive issue in the Bowling Green area is the Bowling Green City Schools bond issue. If passed, it would allow for the construction of a new elementary school that would replace two of the three elementary schools in the area. This act would be funded by a combination of property and income taxes. The side against the bond issue is concerned with the raise in taxes while those in favor are mostly concerned with the condition of the existing schools. Full text:
Shall the Bowling Green City School District be authorized to do the following:
Impose an annual income tax of one quarter percent (0.25%) on the school district income of individuals and of estates, for thirty (30) years, beginning January 1, 2020, for permanent improvements?
Issue bonds for the purpose of constructing an elementary school; renovating and improving existing facilities if funds are sufficient therefore; furnishing and equipping the same; and improving the sites thereof, in the principal amount of twenty million dollars ($20,000,000), to be repaid annually over a maximum period of thirty (30) years, and levy a property tax outside the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average over the bond repayment period one and six tenths (1.6) mills for each one dollar of tax valuation, which amounts to sixteen cents ($0.16) for each one hundred dollars of tax valuation, to pay the annual debt charges on the bonds, and to pay debt charges on any notes issued in anticipation of those bonds?
Perrysburg Exempted Village School District:
The Perrysburg Exempted Village School District bond issue aims to raise over $13.5 million for expenses. The tax is intended for the benefit of the students, those in favor of the bond issue claim. However, the confusing math may seem daunting for some of the residents of the school district, who see the condition of the schools to be adequate. Full text:
Shall the Perrysburg Exempted Village School District be authorized to levy the following tax for current expenses? The tax will first be levied in 2019 to raise $7,505,000. In the four (4) following years, the tax will increase by not more than $1,500,000 each year so that during 2023 the tax will raise approximately $13,505,000. The county auditor estimates that the rate of the tax per dollar valuation will be seven and nine tenths (7.90) mills, which amounts to seventy-nine cents ($0.79) per one hundred dollars of valuation, both during 2019 and fourteen and two tenths (14.2) mills, which amounts to one dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per one hundred dollars valuation, during 2023. The tax will not be levied after 2023.
Northwood County
The Sensible Marijuana Ordinance, which lowers the penalty for misdemeanor cannabis offenses, has been passed in five Ohio cities. The city of Northwood now has its chance to pass one of the more progressive drug legislations in the county. Though it will not affect Ohio state law, it will protect cannabis consumers within Northwood County. Full text:
Shall the City of Northwood adopt the sensible marihuana ordinance, which lowers the penalty
for misdemeanor marijuana offenses to the lowest penalty allowed by State Law.
