When the polls are open
6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2019.
Where to find the issues and candidates
Voters can find a breakdown by Vaughn Cockayne of some issues most important to BGSU students. A full list of issues on the ballot is here, and the list of candidates is here.
Absentee ballots and early voting
Voters can submit absentee ballots and vote early for the upcoming election now (starting 29 days before the election). Voters can download the absentee ballot application here, and mail it to the Wood County Board of Elections.
Early voting also takes place at the Wood County Board of Elections at 1 Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Early-voting hours:
Oct. 8 - Oct. 25: M - F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Oct. 28 - Nov. 1: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Nov. 2: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Nov. 3: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Nov. 4: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
More information on absentee ballots and early voting is here.
Polling locations
According to the Wood County Board of Elections Master Precinct List, a total of 19 of Wood County’s 95 precincts are in Bowling Green. These Bowling Green precincts have 6 polling locations. On-campus BGSU students have one polling location in the student union, and the city of Bowling Green contains five polling locations.
Based off of information from the Bowling Green City Precinct Map, some BGSU students in apartments throughout the city can find their polling locations on the list below if they registered to vote and updated their address before Oct. 7.
Trinity United Methodist Church
200 N. Summit St.
Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
Columbia Courts
Heinzsite Apartments
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
315 S. College Drive
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Falcons Pointe Apartments
The Edge Apartments
Shamrock Village
Stadium-View Apartments
Ivywood Apartments
Amherst Village Apartments
University Village Apartments
Bowling Green Village Apartments
Winthrop Terrace South Apartments
Varsity Square Apartments
Copper Beech Townhomes
Wood County District Public Library
251 N. Main St.
Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
Church of the Nazarene
1855 Gorrill Road
Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
Junior Fair Building, Wood County Fairgrounds
13800 W. Poe Road
Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
Residents in Center Township and Plain Township
A voter can look up her polling location here if she is already registered to vote.
Updated Addresses
Students who do not have an updated address won’t be able to vote in the upcoming election, because the deadline to update addresses was Oct. 7. However, Alyssa Tomins, BGSU Votes ambassador, still encouraged students to update their address now because of the upcoming presidential primary on March 17.
To change their address, voters can follow this link and click on the “CHANGE MY ADDRESS” tab.
What to bring
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, voters must bring proof of identification and announce their full name and current address upon arriving at their polling locations.
Tomins wrote in an email that on-campus students who are registered to vote with their on-campus address need a Voter Identification Letter available in their MyBGSU student center.
“(On-campus) Students can log into their MyBGSU, click on Student Center, scroll to the bottom, click the drop down menu, click Voter Identification Letter, click download or generate, and then show the letter to the poll workers,” Tomins wrote. “Students can access the letter on their cell phone, or they can print it off.”
Off-campus students need to show some form of ID that has their registration address on it. In other words, students must show ID with their address in Wood County.
“For most students this won't be their driver's license because that lists their home address, not necessarily their current registration address,” Tomins wrote. But other acceptable forms of ID for off-campus students include “a utility bill, a bank statement, a military ID, a paystub, or any official government issued ID/document that includes their registration address.”
A voter can find a full list of acceptable forms of identification here.
Provisional ballots
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, if a voter doesn’t have any of the correct forms of identification, she can vote by providing the last four digits of her Social Security number to cast a provisional ballot. Once the number has been reviewed by the board of elections, the vote will be counted
If the voter doesn’t have any forms of identification on election day — including Social Security number — she can still vote. However, the voter will have to return to the Wood County Board of Elections no later than seven days after election day with the appropriate identification.
How long it takes to vote
According to Tomins, voting in this upcoming election will only take a few minutes.
“In very high-profile elections there can be more of a wait time depending on lines,” Tomins wrote. “This is a local election, so I would expect it would only take a couple minutes to vote!”
Why vote?
Some students might be hesitant to vote in an election outside their hometown. But because students spend nine months out of the year for four years in Bowling Green, they might want to participate in local elections.
According to Tomins, issues on the ballot affect the Bowling Green community and, therefore, BGSU students.
“I always say that a student should vote where they feel their vote will have the biggest impact, whether that be at home or at school,” Tomins wrote.
