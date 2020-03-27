A drive-through mobile food pantry rolled into Bowling Green on Thursday and attracted hundreds of residents by car, bike and foot.
The pantry was sponsored by BGSU’s Center for Public Impact, Food for Thought in Toledo, United Way Wood County and First United Methodist. Cars lined up throughout the parking lot of First United Methodist and were backed up onto Wooster and Clough streets.
Volunteers practiced social distancing by wearing gloves and having residents open their trunks to receive the free groceries. Items ranged from milk and bread to potatoes and bananas with options for several non-perishable goods.
If you drove through the food pantry and are unsure how to cook the items you received, try out the recipe below. This recipe only uses items given out at the food pantry and common pantry staples and can be made using just a pot, pan, knife and spoon.
For dessert, check out the recipe on the Tasteeos box.— Brionna Scebbi (but at home) (@bri_scebbi) March 28, 2020
I recommend spreading them out in a dish, popping them into the freezer and then cutting them up into squares the next day. You end up with more peanut butter in the bars and less on your hands. pic.twitter.com/qqKMA8tkj9
