College towns often mean plenty of students looking for cheaper places to eat. After all, who doesn’t like a nice warm breakfast, lunch or even dinner for under $10?
Typically, college students spend between $10-$12 on food per day. In BG there are several options for just $7-$10 for a meal. The top five places students spoke highly of were:
- Kermit’s Family Restaurant
- Beckett’s Burger Bar
- Mr. Spots
- Easystreet Cafe
- Campus Pollyeyes
Bowling Green restaurants offer specials throughout the week for everything from subs, tacos and even full dinner platters.
One favorite place for students is Kermit’s Family Restaurant.
“I like it for breakfast; it’s super cheap, only like $7 for a meal,” senior media production major Jen Albrecht said.
She often goes to Kermit’s for breakfast with friends to get scrambled eggs, toast and fruit with coffee. Kermit’s offers a variety of breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner options. It also has plenty of seating, is wheelchair accessible and accepts takeout orders.
Other Main Street restaurants offer affordable meals or daily specials that appeal to college students eating on a budget.
Maddi Mantor, senior psychology and sociology major, and Amber Calabrese, senior criminal justice major, often find themselves at Beckett’s Burger bar when they have a craving for tacos.
The girls were both drawn to the 50 cent taco Tuesdays for the price, and usually spend $8 per person. They also found the tacos delicious.
On the other side of Main Street is another local eatery that serves up specials.
Easystreet’s prices might be a little higher, but the dinner platters and daily specials — like $6 appetizers Tuesday nights — offer plenty of food for a student’s dollar. For senior public relations major Zach Hall, the chicken, clam and shrimp platters draw him in.
“At Easystreet I usually end up spending about $10 dollars or less for a dinner platter,” Hall said.
Hall is also a regular at Mr. Spots when it comes to dining on a budget, saying he often doesn’t have to spend more than $10 for a meal depending on the deal of the day.
Daily deals at Mr. Spots between 2-7 p.m. under $10 include:
· Monday - $5 sandwiches
· Tuesday - 3 chicken strips for $3
· Wednesday - 50-cent wings
· Thursday - $6 small boneless wings or $7 for large boneless
· Friday - 20% off with a student ID
There are also locally owned restaurants closer to campus than the Main Street spots where students can get a lot of food for a reasonable price.
Senior psychology major Jillian Rutkowski often walks out of Campus Pollyeyes with leftovers.
“Going to Campus Pollyeyes is always a great time when I go with friends. I normally spend $8-$10 on their breadsticks. I love it because I normally have a couple meals out of how much food I get for the price,” Rutkowski said.
Whether you're looking for a night out with friends, a date night or just dinner for you, there are several places to go in Bowling Green and not break the bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.