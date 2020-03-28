The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the world into an economic frenzy with the closing of several nonessential businesses and increase in unemployment rates. Local businesses, such as Checkers Car Wash, are struggling after having to close their doors so abruptly.
Checkers Car Wash, located on South Main Street, and ranked the second-best car wash in Wood County on Yelp. On a clear weather day, drivers will sometimes be lined up to the street to have their cars washed and vacuumed for as cheap as $5.
Before nonessential businesses were ordered to close, Checkers owner Cheri Cecala sent out a list of sanitation techniques and behaviors that would improve general sanitation around the workplace.
This quickly evolved into removing the customer service position, which involves physically standing outside and helping customers at wash kiosks, and then eventually had to close all together after Gov. DeWine announced a stay at home order for Ohio.
Checkers manager Whitney Moneer began to notice a decline in customers and monthly members once the virus threat began to get serious.
“Last week, we were very slow because everyone was on the hunt for supplies and staying at home to avoid the virus,” Moneer said. “Many people decided they wanted to cancel their memberships because they were out of work.”
Moneer also said March 16, a cloudy day, Checkers had 280 cars come through the wash, compared to March 23’s 140 cars.
The stay at home order is forcing all nonessential businesses to shut their doors completely from March 23 to April 6. The closing of Checkers affects the lives of the owners and employees.
Checkers employee Kyle Reinhart had to file for unemployment to try and make ends meet.
“Unemployment only gives me two-thirds of my regular income and I already live paycheck-to-paycheck, so I will likely have to just not pay some bills,” Reinhart said.
The closing of Checkers also has an affect on their monthly members as well. Wash member Joe Joba would get his car washed often.
“It kinda sucks now,” Joba said. “I don’t really want to keep paying for the membership if they stay closed for longer.”
Checkers is trying to keep its members by giving each of them one free month of membership. Even with this offer, many people still decided to cancel their memberships.
The stay at home order will be reevaluated April 6 with the potential to be extended, but until then Checkers management and employees are trying to make ends meet.
