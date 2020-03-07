While their peers prepare for a production of “The Little Mermaid,” a small group of students in the Bowling Green High School Drama Club are raising awareness of sex trafficking by presenting the play “Free to Fly.” The play will address the subtle nature of many trafficking cases — uncovering how “normal” an abusive relationship can seem.
“I think a lot of times (sex trafficking) is misunderstood as kidnapping,” Terra Sloane, a BGHS junior in the play’s cast, said. “Like it can’t be in plain sight.”
The play will take place on March 10 from 7-8:15 p.m. at BGHS, with a talkback following the performance. The show is for ages 11 and up, and tickets are free.
The majority of “Free to Fly” follows a young girl named Lily but begins with Lily as an adult veterinarian. She recounts the events of her childhood to the audience, during which her older sister’s best friend Rhonda was sex trafficked by her abusive boyfriend, Vic.
“Some people might be concerned that it's too graphic for young people, but there’s actually only one line in the play that references sex,” JoBeth Gonzalez, director of the production, said. “Any of the violence that happens is behind a shadow screen.”
Xiuyu Shi, a BGHS sophomore who plays Lily, said the main character has attention-seeking behavior and wants to be more like her sister. This behavior is exploited by Vic throughout the play.
Through Rhonda’s and Vic’s relationship, the production explores the inconspicuous nature of trafficking cases. Their relationship starts out normal but gradually turns abusive and possessive — almost in a way that makes it hard to spot the abuse.
“That’s what I think is the important part of Vic. It’s not like you can tell someone is immediately a human trafficker,” Thomas Long, a BGHS senior who plays Vic, said.
Both Vic and Rhonda are characters who are not stereotypical portrayals of traffickers and trafficking victims, Sloane, who plays Rhonda, said. Rhonda is a strong, but shy girl, and her relationship with Vic starts out normal.
“You gradually see her confidence and her strengths deteriorate because she doesn’t know what else to do,” Sloane said.
The play has been eight years in the making and has been performed in multiple versions. It originated as a few scenes written by high school students in a theater class taught by Gonzalez.
The final version has been reached with help from professional playwright Roxanne Schroeder-Arce. She has come back every year to revise the production and added the final touches in January.
Now that the play is in its final version, it may be published and produced, which means Gonzalez and Schroeder-Arce would receive royalties.
“The playwright and I have already decided that any royalties that come our way we want to primarily to go to organizations that are fighting sex trafficking,” Gonzalez said.
Despite being the play’s final form, this year’s production has experienced a few road bumps, including a snow day on the original performance date and actors dropping out. In fact, Sloane, Shi and Long all didn’t audition for the play.
“But we’re all happy to be here,” Long said.
The original actor for Lily dropped out because of the mature subject matter. When Gonzalez asked Shi to play Lily, Shi accepted because of the play’s purpose.
“My parents think that I should be in this because this is what will help the world,” Shi said. “So, they really support me.”
Shi’s parents live in China, so they offer an international perspective and think trafficking is something everyone should be aware of and know how to avoid.
Long was actually thrust into the play a week and a half before the original performance date because the actor for Vic dropped out. His parents didn’t take issue with him being in the play.
“My parents are big proponents of ‘if you think it’s important, you should do it,’” Long said. “And so, I thought it was important — so I did it.”
Fortunately for his preparation time, the original performance date was delayed by three weeks because BGHS had a snow day.
Sloane was originally supposed to be the stage manager for the play, but Gonzalez asked her to take on an acting role. She has been involved in the play since her freshman year, in some capacity.
She didn’t see the reasoning for parents pulling their kids out because “I mean, our main character is 11.”
The primary age of boys and girls who are trafficked in Ohio is 12 to 14 years old, according to Gonzalez, although other ages are also vulnerable.
“So, if a kid is young enough for it to happen to them, I think that they are old enough to be in this show,” Sloane said.
She said while having young people fearful of being trafficked is not good, not educating them on trafficking is worse.
“I would rather know and be able to let other kids know,” she said.
Gonzalez added that a parent at one of the previous talkbacks said if a young person is old enough to have a cellphone, they are old enough to see the play. Traffickers use texts and photographs to enter the lives of potential victims.
“I mean, it’s a system of coercion and manipulation,” Gonzalez said. Social media and technology are extra tools for traffickers to trap potential victims.
One of “Free to Fly’s” goals is to educate not only young people but also parents and teachers.
“The play presents to parents the challenge of figuring out what to do. To not just notice signs but to figure out ways to talk to their kids if they think that they are becoming distant in some way,” Gonzalez said.
Children who are trafficked might be trying to protect their families from the threats of traffickers — so they stay silent. Also, families may stay silent because they feel humiliated if one of their children is trafficked.
Putting the issue out in the open may make people more likely to talk about it and find solutions.
Students involved in the play have received a lot of information on sex trafficking throughout their time in the production.
The play’s cast has gone to the University of Toledo’s International Human Trafficking & Social Justice Conference for the past four or five years, Sloane said. They have performed at the conference a few times and listened to speakers, survivors, and doctors and detectives working with survivors.
The students just recently received an invitation to perform at the conference again in the fall, Gonzalez said.
During Sloane’s freshman year, when she played Lily, the production toured at multiple universities. The same year, the students won the Liberator Award for spreading human trafficking awareness in Michigan and Ohio — specifically in the arts division.
Despite being in the production for less time, Long has learned a lot about sex trafficking and how large of an issue it is.
“Just the sheer number of victims of human trafficking globally is astounding because you don’t normally hear about it,” Long said. He hadn’t heard much about the issue before getting involved in the play.
The play offers more than education on sex trafficking, however.
“It is about a serious topic, but it’s not lost in the serious topic — it doesn’t use that as its main selling point,” Sloane said.
“Free to Fly” has a lot of technical elements that add to the emotional atmosphere and communicate the issue of sex trafficking in a creative way.
Through the use of projections, music and shadow puppetry “it draws you in, really,” Sloane said.
